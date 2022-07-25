The 1 Packers player with the most to prove at 2022 NFL training camp

The Green Bay Packers are a team with a lot of interesting storylines heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team has managed to seemingly rebuild Aaron Rodgers‘ faith in the future of the organization while simultaneously losing his favorite receiver, Davante Adams, via trade with the Raiders after some contract disputes. Then the Packers waited a whole lot longer than fans wanted before taking Christian Watson 34th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For a team who took the NFC’s number one seed headed into the playoffs last season, the Packers feel much like a team in flux, with plenty of players expected to be forced into bigger roles than they typically occupy due to departures ahead of them. In no position is this more true than the receiver spot.

There’s one player who’s going to have to shoulder a much bigger load than he ever has before, and heading into training camp, that one player is Allen Lazard.

Packers player with the most to prove at training camp

Allen Lazard

With tight end Robert Tonyan, who is coming off an ACL injury that sidelined him for the second half of the season, and the aforementioned rookie Christian Watson starting camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Lazard is arguably the best target Aaron Rodgers currently has at his disposal. Even with the addition of Sammy Watkins, who’s never been able to really lock down a number one receiver role in his career, Lazard could prove to be the top dog.

Lazard had a career year in 2021, catching 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns, but don’t be shocked if his 60 targets in 2021 pale in comparison to the target share he earns in 2022, especially if Tonyan and Watson are limited to start the season. If we expect Rodgers to throw the ball at roughly the same rate as in 2021, there are nearly 230 targets to make up for with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling out of the picture. The majority of those open targets can be expected to head to Lazard, and he’s got a lot to prove in terms of showing that he can make it in this league as a number one receiver.

There will also be ample red zone opportunities up for grabs in Green Bay. Considering how frequently Rodgers looked in Adams’ direction when deep in opposing territory, the Packers will hope that Lazard can emerge as the premier red-zone threat on the offense. After catching eight touchdowns last season, it’s clear he has what it takes to make big plays in the end zone.

Replacing lost production is going to be the big challenge of the season for Green Bay, and if Lazard can help the Packers do that, he’ll likely find himself on the end of a pretty hefty contract extension come this time next year.

There’s clearly a lot on the line for Allen Lazard, as he stands at a crossroads between being a squad receiver for the rest of his career, or graduating into the status of the league’s premier options. He’ll have to show the team he’s ready for an expanded role in 2022, and Packers training camp will be the perfect platform for him to strut his stuff ahead of a make-or-break season. Lazard offered glimpses of his potential last season and will be looking to continue making strides in 2022.