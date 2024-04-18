The Green Bay Packers were thrilled with the performance they got out of Jordan Love in 2023. Love lived up to the expectations the Packers had for him after drafting him in the first round back in 2020. The Packers are in the market for a developmental backup quarterback and they recently invited an intriguing prospect for a visit.
According to Packer Central, a source confirmed that the Packers recently had UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison in for a pre-draft visit.
Hardison had 35 career starts over five seasons at UTEP. He boasts a career completion percentage of 53.7%, throwing for 7,963 yards and 40 TDs with 33 INTs.
In 2021, he started 13 games and threw for 3,218 yards and 18 TDs and 13 INTs. He only started 10 games in 2022 because he missed two with an ankle injury. In 2023 he only logged five starts before suffering an injury to his throwing elbow that forced him to have Tommy John surgery in November. However, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Hardison was already throwing at his pro day last month.
The Green Bay Packers have a full war chest of picks to work with. The team holds the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- First round (25th overall)
- Second round (41st overall) via Jets
- Second round (58th overall)
- Third round (88th overall)
- Third round (91st overall) via Bills
- Fourth round (125th overall)
- Fifth round (168th overall) compensatory pick
- Sixth round (201st overall)
- Sixth round (219th overall) compensatory pick
- Seventh round (245th overall)
- Seventh round (255th overall) compensatory pick
How would Gavin Hardison fit on the Green Bay Packers?
Hardison would undoubtedly be available for the Packers to select on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft. He may even be available after the draft and could be added as an undrafted free agent. Since the Packers have six picks on day three of the draft, it appears that the team will have every opportunity to draft Hardison if they liked what they saw in the pre-draft visit.
But how would he fit on the Packers?
The current backup quarterbacks for Green Bay include 2023 UDFA Sean Clifford and 29-year-old journeyman Alex McGough. Neither player should stand in the way of the Packers adding depth to their quarterback room. In fact, it would not be surprising to see the Packers add both a young developmental QB in the draft and a veteran before training camp starts.
Hardison brings athleticism to the quarterback position, which may be one reason why Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was intrigued enough to invite him for a visit. While Hardison was not a featured part of UTEP's rushing attack, he shows impressive ability to navigate the pocket and escape pressure on film. UTEP also occasionally called option plays to make use of Hardison's athleticism.
Hardison's athleticism makes him a complementary backup option behind Jordan Love, who boasts similar athletic traits.
The Green Bay Packers will likely spend their best draft capital on major needs like offensive line, linebacker, and secondary players. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Packers will be in position to draft one of the more talented signal callers in this draft class.
Keep your eyes peeled for Gavin Hardison towards the end of the 2024 NFL Draft.