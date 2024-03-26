Green Bay Packers fans have a good reason to be fired up this offseason. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says quarterback Jordan Love is working hard at getting better for the team.
“He is excited to get back to work and he’s putting in that work as we speak,” LaFleur said, per The Athletic. The coach says that he keeps in touch with the gunslinger on a regular basis.
FEELING THE LOVE
Love is getting ready to enter his second full season as the Packers' starting quarterback. The play caller had an exciting season in 2023, carrying his team into the NFC playoffs. Love used both his arm and his legs to get Green Bay past the Dallas Cowboys and into the Divisional Round. The team then bowed to the San Francisco 49ers.
The quarterback finished the year with 4,159 passing yards, by far his most productive season. He tossed for 32 touchdowns, and threw 11 interceptions. Love had spent the previous two seasons in Green Bay in a backup role to Aaron Rodgers. He had thrown only three touchdowns the previous two seasons.
The versatility of the quarterback is something that will keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night. Love is equally effective running the football as he is passing. He had 50 total rushes in 2023, while gaining 247 total yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Packers quarterback was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, after playing his college football at Utah State.
Green Bay seems to want to invest in their quarterback. Love and the team are involved in discussions to extend his contract, per Pro Football Talk. The Packers had won four games in a row with Love to end the season, before the close 24-21 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Playoffs. Love is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
PACKERS MOVES THIS OFFSEASON
Green Bay is shoring up their offense this offseason, to help Love and the team. The Packers signed running back Josh Jacobs, who comes over from the Las Vegas Raiders. Packers coach LaFleur is excited about how he will be able to use Jacobs this season, including catching balls out of the backfield.
Sounds like Matt LaFleur is eager for the multiple ways he can use Josh Jacobs pic.twitter.com/RO3qn3Wk22
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 26, 2024
“When you look at his body of work, his play style, his running style, I think he will excel,” LaFleur said, per The Athletic.
Jacobs finished the 2023 campaign for the Raiders with 805 rushing yards on 233 attempts. His numbers dipped, after he gained more than 1,000 yards three times in the previous four seasons. It seemed a good move for Jacobs to leave Las Vegas, and the Packers are hopeful he can get his groove back in Wisconsin.
Love had dropped a bold take within the last week, saying the Packers had the pieces to make a Super Bowl run. The fans of Green Bay are certainly hoping he is right.