Former Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga set to retire with team after spending 10 years in Green Bay as a key performer

Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga has announced his intention to formally retire, and he will do so as a member of the team Friday.

The Packers have announced that Bryan Bulaga has retired as a Packer! Bulaga played 10 seasons with Green Bay from 2010-2019. Congratulations Bryan! “Bryan Bulaga, Iowa.”pic.twitter.com/DZynUGPTeB — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) November 16, 2023

Bulaga was a member of the Packers from 2010 through 2019, and he also played with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020-2021. He did not play for any team last year or to this point in the 2023 season.

Bulaga was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft after his college career at Iowa. He was the 23rd pick overall, and he started 111 of 115 regular-season games as well as 13 postseason games for the Packers.

“We want to send our congratulations to Bryan on a wonderful career and thank him for his contributions to the Packers,” said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. “He was not only one of the premier right tackles in the National Football League, he was also a tremendous teammate who was key to the success of many teams. We wish him, his wife, Abbie, and their family all the best in the years ahead.”

The Packers were perennial playoff contenders during Bulaga's time in Green Bay. One of the primary reasons the team was consistently successful was a strong offensive line that demonstrated high-level skill on an every-season basis.

Bulaga also helped the Packers win six division titles, make the playoffs eight times and reach the NFC Championship four times.

Bryan Bulaga earned All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writes of America in 2010. He started 12 games that season, including Green Bay's Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.