Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the support of his teammates after two crucial fumbles against the Minnesota Vikings.

By no means was it pretty or aesthetically pleasing, but the Chicago Bears came away with a win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, snapping a 12-game skid against NFC North opponents. Down the stretch of the season, every Chicago win will be crucial, and every Justin Fields play will be scrutinized as the Bears continue to try to figure out if Fields is the answer at quarterback or if incoming USC quarterback Caleb Williams could be the selection if Carolina's draft pick (which is owned by the Bears) winds up No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

From my point of view, Fields didn't do anything against the Vikings to alter my already cloudy, yet mostly optimistic outlook on him. The late-fourth game-winning drive Fields led Chicago on was a good sign, as Fields picked up multiple first downs not only through the air but with his legs (his 12 rushing attempts were the second-most he's had in a game this season), and all throughout the game, it felt like the offensive line wasn't doing him any favors.

But the two crucial fumbles, both of which Minnesota recovered, were awfully troublesome. However, when Fields apologized to his teammates in the locker room after the game, he was met with the kind of support you'd hope your QB1 would have from the rest of the roster (h/t Daniel Greenberg of Wrigleyville Sports).

“Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields spoke to the team after the game in the locker room and apologized for the 2 fumbles and appreciated the guys for sticking by him. The players then responded by yelling ‘We appreciate you' and then everyone started clapping.”

Fields should be appreciated by his teammates, his coaches, the Chicago front office and all Bears fans out there. No matter what you think about his competency as a prototypical quarterback, you cannot knock his competitive drive.

Fields has taken an almost unheard of beating in his 2 1/2 seasons in Chicago, getting sacked 120 times and rushing for an additional 309 attempts. He never complains and he never lets his effort dip, and he's been remarkably durable given the amount of punishment he's taken. It's that work ethic and attitude that makes it really hard to think about the Bears moving on from him.