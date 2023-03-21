A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The world is still waiting for how the Aaron Rodgers situation is going to conclude. There are people who hold precious knowledge about the true story behind this offseason saga such as Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy. Just don’t expect him to speak anything about it, though.

During an appearance Monday at a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field, Murphy joked about not being in a position to share what he knows about where exactly Aaron Rodgers will be by the time the 2023 NFL season rolls around.

“Yeah and you know, we’ve got no other news really going on,” Murphy said in jest, via WLUK-TV Green Bay. “I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What’s certain at the moment is that Aaron Rodgers remains a member of the Packers. He revealed last week during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show that he wants to play for the New York Jets. However, a trade has yet to happen, with both the Packers and the Jets seemingly locked in a staring match, waiting for the other to blink first.

Aaron Rodgers would undoubtedly raise the ceiling of the Jets, who will be an immediate Super Bowl contender if they successfully land the services of the future Hall of Famer quarterback. As for the Packers, they have Jordan Love waiting to ascend to QB1 status in the event that Rodgers leaves Green Bay either via trade or retirement.