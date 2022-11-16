Published November 16, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers on Tuesday. Rodgers, who had primarily served as a special teams contributor, did not spend a long time without a job in the league. According to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, the Houston Texans claimed Rodgers off of waivers on Wednesday.

A large part of the motivation behind the Packers moving on from the former third-round pick was Rodgers’ five fumbles in 2022, including four on punt returns. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers’ five fumbles are the most by any non-quarterback in the 2022 NFL season. However, despite the bitter end in Green Bay, Rodgers seemingly left behind a good impression on the coaching staff.

“I really like Amari Rodgers,” said Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. “Jersey No. 8 has put himself and put us in some bad situations. So you have to coach the man first, and then coach the player. We have to go through both of those things when these situations arise.”

Perhaps a fresh start with the Texans will prove to be a good thing, providing a more significant opportunity for the former Clemson wideout. According to Pro Football Reference, Rodgers has only logged eight catches for 95 yards receiving in his career.

While there is no telling if Rodgers will suit up for the Texans’ game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, his new team could use his help. The Texans have the eighth-fewest team passing yards (1795) in the NFL in 2022. So will a fresh start get Amari Rodgers back on track?