The Green Bay Packers came away with a dominant win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. It was the second straight week with Malik Willis starting at quarterback with Jordan Love unable to go. The Packers won 30-14, carried by an elite defensive performance and efficient offense. Head coach Matt LaFleur had another incredible game plan, propelling them to their first road win of the season.

With Love out, Green Bay's resilience in the past two weeks shows they are a true contender in the NFC. With that in mind, here are two Packers overreactions from their comfortable Week 3 victory over the Titans.

Packers have the best defense in the league

Green Bay's defense put on a show in Week 3, as the Titans struggled throughout the game. The pass rush feasted all day with eight sacks, with Devonte Wyatt and Preston Smtih leading the way with two a piece.

The Packers also stifled Tennessee's rushing attack as they rushed for a mere 33 yards on the ground. They also forced and recovered a fumble on Kingsley Enagbare's strip-sack, with Lukas Van Ness recovering. Green Bay's defense didn't stop there, as they also came away with two interceptions, including a Jaire Alexander pick-six. Xavier McKinney came down with the other interception, which was his third in as many games.

McKinney, the splash free agency signing, is enjoying his time in Green Bay,

“I'm ecstatic. This a great team, great organization. We got a great coaching staff, just great all around. Being in the building has been great. The fans are amazing and then we got a whole bunch of guys that are just hungry.”

The Packers have been generating a ton of turnovers this season under their new defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley. Hafley's defense has come away with seven interceptions in the first three weeks, tying the total number of interceptions the Packers had all of last season.

Before the season, one of Hafley's goals was for Green Bay to lead the league in takeaways. Through three weeks, the Packers are accomplishing that and have a formidable defense that will be tough for any NFL offense to go up against.

Malik Willis is a legitimate NFL starting quarterback

Even though he won't label it as such, Malik Willis got his revenge game against his former team. Willis was efficient once again, with the playbook opening up more as LaFleur's trust grew for the 25-year-old.

Willis completed 13 of 19 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He was also effective in the rushing attack, with six attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown. LaFleur praised Willis after the game.

“What he's been able to do is, I've never seen something like this. So hats off to him. Hats off to everybody around him. Guys rallying and having his back.”

Willis has been impressive despite the quick turnaround. He was traded to Green Bay late in August to be the backup, and he has now started winning two games for the Pack in September. While he won't remain the starter once Love is healthy, he has shown the league that he has the talent to start. A team could take a chance on him once his contract expires.

The Packers are off to a 2-1 start despite their starting quarterback going down in Week 1. With how the defense is playing, and Love set to return soon, Green Bay is one of the favorites to win the NFC.