The Green Bay Packers have played the last two games without starting quarterback Jordan Love, but it has yet to be too much of an issue, as the Pack have won their last two games. What's to account for this, other than surprisingly steady play from Malik Willis — who got the job done in a revenge game today against the Titans — and a rushing attack that has been damn near unstoppable? How about a defense that has already picked off as many passes through three weeks as they did all last year?

Per senior Packers writer Wes Hodkiewicz:

“The #Packers have as many INTs (seven) through three games as they had in 17 regular-season games in 2023. Green Bay beats the Titans 30-14 to improve to 2-1. #GBvsTEN”

The Packers defense was much-maligned all throughout the season last year, yet they still advanced to the NFC Divisional Round and nearly toppled the eventual NFC Champion 49ers in San Francisco. At the conclusion of the season, Green Bay moved on from embattled defensive coordinator Joe Barry, and made the curious decision to hire former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who was just 22-26 in four seasons leading the Eagles.

Though it's only a three-week sample size, it's already clear that Jeff Hafley will end up being a tremendous upgrade.

Packers defense puts beating on Will Levis, Titans

Will Levis has had a rough few weeks to start the 2024 season, and it all came to a crescendo on Sunday afternoon, when the Packers sacked Levis eight times and forced three Titans, one of which was a pick-six courtesy of veteran defensive back Jaire Alexander.

Jaire Alexander may have made the highlight reel play of the day for the Packers, but it's Xavier McKinney who is the big story for the Green Bay secondary. McKinney had spent the previous four seasons with the New York Giants before signing with the Packers in the offseason, and in three games wearing the Green and Yellow, McKinney already has three interceptions.

It's unclear how much longer the Packers will be without Jordan Love, and everyone who rocks a Cheesehead will certainly be hoping and praying that Love can return to the lineup next week when Green Bay plays the undefeated Vikings, but this is a team that has proven they can win in a variety of ways, with or without their franchise quarterback.