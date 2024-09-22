There was a lot of hope that the Tennessee Titans could notch their first victory of the season in Week 3. After all, the Green Bay Packers do not have Jordan Love. Moreover, their starting signal-caller in this clash was someone that the system was familiar with because they trained Malik Willis for a good while. But, they just could not get anything done which resulted in the 30-14 loss and the winless record after three games.

Coach Brian Callahan was very disappointed about his playcalls and in himself. He even went on to outline why this tough reality check against Malik Willis was not how they envisioned this week would go, via Paul Kuharsky.

“I've not done a good job, I'm a 0-3 head coach. It's embarrassing and disappointing. I have got to be better than I've been and this is frustrating and not what we thought we were capable of to start the season. At the end of the day, you can't have turnovers like that on offense… We're not consistent anywhere enough offensively, we allowed too many explosives on offense, and we still haven't got a turnover. I think we're probably going to be dead last in turnover margin at this point and that's going to lose us a lot of football games,” the Titans head coach said.

A familiar face slays the Titans

It looked like everything was personal for Malik Willis who was asked to step up for the injured Jordan Love. He was doing everything for the Packers to dominate the Titans in this matchup. The former Titans signal caller who got traded in the offseason completed 13 out of his 19 passes for 202 yards. Moreover, he also notched a touchdown while not throwing a single interception in this game.

It was not just in the air attack where Willis thrived against the Titans' defense. He was also the lead rusher for the Packers. He carried the ball six times which led to an average gain of 12.2 yards per run. Willis also added to his touchdown total by running five yards to get six points to start the scoring barrage in the first quarter.

Willis was very determined to get the Packers a win against the Titans. All in all, he was destroying every scheme that Brian Callahan threw against him on defense. To put that into perspective, he gave the Packers an average gain of 6.4 yards per play while the Titans only racked up 4.5 yards per snap.