Heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers appear to be in better shape than they were to end the regular season, with a promising slew of injury updates on Jordan Love, Malik Willis, and Romeo Doubs, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“#Packers QBs Jordan Love (right elbow) and Malik Willis (right thumb) are off the injury report and good to go Sunday vs. the #Eagles,” Pelissero wrote. “WR Romeo Doubs (illness) also is back.”

Although Love's week of practice began with limited participation on Wednesday, he's logged two days of full participation in a row, showing the Packers' quarterback is ready for Sunday's Wild Card matchup.

While the Packers hope they don't have to use Willis in their Wild Card game against the Eagles, he was also cleared for Sunday's game after a right thumb injury had him practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. However, after two full practices in a row for Willis, the Packers' backup quarterback can be called upon if need be.

For Doubs, he's been battling an illness that kept him out of Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.

However, after missing Week 18, Doubs claimed he's starting to get back to his regular self, per Ryan Wood on X.

“Romeo Doubs said he felt worse ‘throughout the day' Saturday but is ‘doing better' since missing Bears game,” Wood wrote. “Asked about illness: ‘I don't even know how to really put this into words because it happened so fast. Bottom line, I'm breathing. Because it could've been a lot worse.' ”

So, while Doubs' illness kept him out of the regular-season finale, he's all cleared to take the field against the Eagles on Sunday.

Although the Packers ended their regular season with two straight divisional losses, they hope to come away with the road win in the Wild Card round, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

And following Friday's injury updates, their likelihood of forcing the upset increased.