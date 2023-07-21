If you thought Aaron Rodgers will fade away after just one season with the New York Jets, think again.

Rodgers loves the young talent that will surround him for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. He feels the Jets have the building blocks that will help the team become contenders in the next few years, per SI.com's Madison Williams.

“I love being around the young energy, the excitement,” Rodgers quipped. “There's a great feel to this team, guys who are young and super talented on their first contracts.”

“When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it's pretty exciting, knowing you can do something. You've got a good window. It's not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets: +1600 to win the Super Bowl 🤔 (Odds via @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/JU8hYWODxG — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) July 21, 2023

Rodgers has reason to feel excited. The Jets' seven rookies include defensive lineman/linebacker Will McDonald, center Joe Tippmann, offensive tackle Carter Warren, running back Israel Abanikanda, linebacker Zaire Barnes, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, and tight end Zack Kuntz.

Aaron Rodgers will become the New York Jets' elder statesman in the 2023 NFL season

The change of scenery is a stark one for Aaron Rodgers, who spent his first 18 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2005 to 2022.

Rodgers led the Packers to 12 postseason appearances, nine NFC North division titles, and one Super Bowl title during his tenure in frigid Green Bay, WI. Now, he quarterbacks a team that has made just three postseason appearances since he broke into the NFL ranks in 2005.

On the bright side of things, Gang Green has improved each year (from four wins in 2021 to seven wins in 2022) since Robert Saleh took over as New York Jets head coach in 2021.

The 39-year-old Rodgers represents a major upgrade over Zach Wilson. The latter struggled mightily under center for the Jets from 202o to 2021. Wilson threw for a combined 15 touchdowns and 22 interceptions during that two-year stretch.

A more subdued Aaron Rodgers‘ play at quarterback will help turn things around for the Jets in 2023. If his younger teammates play at a high level, they could sneak into the postseason for the first time in 13 years.