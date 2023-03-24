We anticipate that the Green Bay Packers will make more adjustments in the 2023 NFL offseason. Given that they still have a lot of roster spots to fill, this is not surprising at all. Of course, they can do so through the draft. However, they may also choose to continue finding pieces in the free agency market. Here we’ll look at the biggest roster need of the Packers after the first week of the 2023 NFL Free Agency period.

So far, the discourse about the Packers has revolved around the situation with Aaron Rodgers. He will likely leave this offseason, with the New York Jets as his primary destination. Once this is formalized, the Packers will rebuild around 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. This scenario mirrors the franchise’s move fifteen years ago when Brett Favre was replaced by Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, the Packers must address several other issues across the roster. This certainly includes the wide receiver position. To improve upon their 8-9 record from last season and make it back to the playoffs, the Packers need more depth at this position.

Let’s look at the biggest roster need of the Packers after the first week of free agency.

Acquire more receiver depth

Keep in mind that the Packers actually had a successful 2022 NFL Draft in terms of wide receivers. They selected Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. Both players showed promise in their rookie year. However, they were also hampered by injuries. For sure, they will need to prove their durability before becoming the team’s top wide receiver options.

For the upcoming 2023 season, the Packers plan to continue developing Watson and Doubs while also adding a veteran receiver to provide experience and production. This is especially due to the departure of players like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. It’s obviously essential to have depth at the wide receiver position. Alternatively, if the team doesn’t make significant upgrades in that area, they may consider adding a playmaking tight end to their roster. They currently lack depth in that position, too.

As of now, the Packers have actually re-signed TE Tyler Davis. Aside from Watson and Doubs, the Packers also have Bo Melton, Jeff Cotton, and Samori Toure among their wideouts. That’s not exactly very inspiring.

Now yes, the current free agency market has limited options when it comes to wide receivers. Lazard, of course, has already signed with the Jets. We expect that’s a precursor to his reunion with Rodgers. Other top options like JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots), Jakobi Meyers (Raiders), and Adam Thielen (Panthers) have also been signed. As such, the Packers may consider signing experienced players such as DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, Jarvis Landry, or Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, while the team may also address the position through the draft, it is unlikely that they will use a high-round pick. Right now, they just require immediate veteran assistance. After the Sammy Watkins experiment failed to deliver, the Packers just flat-out need reliable and proven wideouts. This is the best way to support the development of Jordan Love as their new starting quarterback.

Chark is perhaps the most intriguing potential addition for the Packers as they seek to fill the gap in speedy wideouts. The receiver’s combination of size and speed is rare. His 6’4 frame allows him to beat defensive backs. However, Chark has been hampered by injuries in recent years. Recall that he had lingering ankle problems that cropped up during the 2021 season.

Chark made just four appearances for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his final season with the team before joining the Detroit Lions last year. That’s where his ankle issues continued to affect his contribution. His 2021 season saw him record only 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a significant drop from his 2019 season when he achieved 73 catches, 1,008 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Of course, despite his injury history, Chark is only 26 years old and has shown he can be a high-end weapon when healthy. If he can regain his early-career form, he could be an excellent acquisition for the Packers during the second wave of free agency. We even expect that the Packers could pick him up for a potential bargain.

Chark is not the only option for the Packers, of course. Remember that Odell Beckham Jr. is also still available in free agency. OBJ is a big name and could become the new face of the team, replacing their superstar QB. Yes, he suffered an ACL injury in the Super Bowl and has since gone through rehab and workouts with several teams. That said, OBJ is still OBJ. Remember that he almost landed with the Dallas Cowboys, who recently signed Brandin Cooks. Also, don’t forget that Beckham Jr. was playing at an exceptional level prior to his injury. Also, at 30 years old, he is currently in his prime. Adding OBJ would be a great thing if the Packers can pull it off.