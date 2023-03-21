The New York Jets still have several holes to fill on their roster but there’s only one perfect NFL trade they must complete in the 2023 offseason. They must work out a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

That would take care of their biggest need, landing a big-time quarterback to replace Zach Wilson. Since it likely would involve several pieces to acquire Rodgers, don’t expect the Jets to make other trades of note this offseason, though they did previously pick up safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round pick.

Instead, New York will look to acquire a starting center, defensive tackle, and perhaps safety and offensive tackle through free agency or in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets likely will also target depth on the defensive line, linebacker, and wide receiver before OTAs begin.

But let’s focus on the one perfect trade the Jets must complete.

The perfect Aaron Rodgers trade Jets must complete in 2023 offseason

It’s no secret the Jets and Packers are trying to hammer out a deal involving Rodgers. It’s also become apparent that doing so is not easy.

Each side remains mum about negotiations, but it appears not much has happened since Rodgers announced his intent to play for the Jets last week. Rodgers said the Packers are “digging their heels in” to extract as much as possible from the Jets for the four-time MVP. It can be argued, though, that the Jets have leverage in trade talks because the Packers don’t have another team interested in dealing for the 39-year-old QB.

The Jets and Packers need to make this trade. And they will. It just may not happen as soon or easily as each would prefer.

"There's a real possibility that the Aaron Rodgers trade rolls right up until the draft because that's the only real deadline"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/weasc5MJ1i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 20, 2023

It’s difficult to determine what’s a perfect trade for each side. But a fair trade would have New York sending its second-round pick in the 2023 draft to Green Bay along with a conditional third-round pick in 2024 and a choice of wide receivers, either Corey Davis or Denzel Mims, for Rodgers.

The key for the Jets, outside of landing Rodgers, is to keep their first-round selection (No. 13 overall) in this year’s draft.

However, the Packers could still land a first-rounder in the deal. The conditions on the 2024 pick could turn it into a first-round selection should Rodgers, say, start all 17 games or the Jets win the Super Bowl. Perhaps, it bumps to a second-round pick if New York reaches the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. And maybe it stays a third-round choice if Rodgers retires following the 2023 season.

Plus, the Packers fill a hole at receiver if they also acquire Davis, a solid veteran who has history with coach Matt LaFleur, or Mims, a younger and less expensive option who has yet to reach his potential with the Jets.