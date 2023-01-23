Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had his fair share of high-profile relationships. Through the years, the reigning league MVP has also had some very public breakups with his now ex-girlfriends. One of them was Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, who called it quits with Rodgers early last year.

Woodley, who is most known for her starring role in the Divergent movie series, recently spoke out about the nature of her breakup with Rodgers. The 31-year-old actress got brutally honest as she looked back at how difficult this period was for her on a personal level:

“It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was sh–ty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months,” recalls Woodley, via Net-A-Porter. “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”

At that time, Woodley was shooting Showtime’s adaptation of the New York Times’ best-selling book Three Women. The challenging role intersected with her personal life, and her breakup with Aaron Rodgers made the experience extremely tough for her.

Woodley and Rodgers have now been apart for quite some time now. As they always say, time heals all wounds. However, it is clear that Woodley went through quite a traumatic time in her life after breaking up with her then-one-year fiance. I guess wedding bells just weren’t written in the stars for these two.