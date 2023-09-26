The Green Bay Packers pulled off a stunning comeback win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, with a final score of 18-17. The game was filled with ups and downs, as both teams fought hard to secure the victory. In this article, we will analyze the studs and duds from the Packers' impressive win, highlighting the players who excelled and those who struggled in the game.

Packers' Week 3 Victory

In a remarkable reversal of fortune compared to their previous week's fourth-quarter collapse, the Green Bay Packers found themselves celebrating a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in Week 3.

Starting the fourth quarter against the Saints with a daunting 17-0 deficit, the Packers faced a critical fourth-and-two situation deep in New Orleans' territory. Unfortunately, a miscommunication between Jordan Love and Patrick Taylor led to a failed conversion, putting the ball back in the Saints' hands.

However, the Packers' defense quickly rose to the occasion. They made a crucial stop and returned possession to the offense. What followed was a series of events that saw Green Bay scoring three times in the final moments, ultimately securing a big victory.

Here, we'll examine the standout performers and those who struggled in the Green Bay Packers' stunning comeback win over the New Orleans Saints.

Studs

Jordan Love

Initially, Jordan Love appeared destined to be listed among the game's underperformers until the fourth quarter arrived. One cannot deny that his performance played a pivotal role in the Packers' victory. Love faced a challenging situation, missing key offensive weapons, and witnessing numerous dropped passes from his receivers. Nevertheless, he led the offense to score 18 points in under 13 minutes. He displayed remarkable composure. However, there is room for improvement in his accuracy on deep throws, particularly those over 20 yards. These often went considerably off-target. These are growing pains that need addressing for him to distinguish himself as a true starter.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Doubs showcased exceptional catching ability on multiple occasions against the Saints. He made critical receptions, including adjusting to catch a low pass from Jordan Love for a crucial first down. Additionally, Doubs made an impressive over-the-shoulder catch along the sideline, covering 30 yards. He also scored a go-ahead touchdown with a contested back-shoulder catch in the end zone.

JORDAN LOVE > ROMEO DOUBS Packers take the lead 18-17 after being down 17-0 🙌pic.twitter.com/xOBj7Q3Aaf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2023

Despite limited playing time, Rashan Gary remained highly effective and disruptive. In just 20 pass-rushing snaps, he produced five pressures. These included three sacks. Two of these sacks halted drives on third down, and a third forced a punt. Gary's relentless pressure created difficulties for the Saints' offense.

Rudy Ford

Rudy Ford made two crucial pass breakups. These had the potential to turn into interceptions, including a late opportunity for a pick-six. He also contributed with seven tackles and displayed strong coverage skills both near the line of scrimmage and in deep coverage.

Darnell Savage

He contributed to two run-stopping tackles either at the line of scrimmage or close to it. In addition, he executed a crucial tackle while covering a kickoff in the second half and successfully halted Michael Thomas on third down.

Duds

AJ Dillon

For the second consecutive week, AJ Dillon stepped in for the injured Aaron Jones. Dillon's performance as Green Bay's primary running back, however, left much to be desired. He ran the ball 11 times but managed only 33 yards.

Sure, it's important to acknowledge that he's not solely responsible for the team's struggles. Still, Dillon's limited vision and lack of explosiveness become noticeable shortcomings when he takes on the lead role. In the game against the Saints, he repeatedly collided with his own blockers instead of identifying and exploiting open running lanes. Among the 41 running backs who have carried the ball at least 20 times this season, he ranks tied for 36th with an average of just 2.7 yards per carry.

Offensive Line

The drop in talent between the starting offensive linemen and the backups was evident. The line faced challenges, accumulating penalties early in the game and providing little margin for error to an already struggling offense. The injury to Zach Tom further exacerbated the depth issues, especially considering the team's upcoming game in four days.

The Coaching Staff

With the offense missing key contributors, the defensive unit needed to step up and reduce the pressure on the offense. Unfortunately, there were lapses, including allowing a touchdown by 36-year-old Jimmy Graham. While injuries posed challenges, defensive coaching decisions, like the passive defensive alignment, were also concerning. Special teams allowed a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown, highlighting areas for improvement. It is important to address these issues within the coaching staff. Adjustments may be needed to ensure the team's success moving forward.

Looking Ahead

The Green Bay Packers' Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints was a rollercoaster of emotions, with the Packers mounting a stunning comeback in the second half to secure the victory. Despite some standout performances from some players, there were also some areas of concern. These included the team's running game and play-calling.

As the Packers move forward in the season, they will need to address these issues and build on their strengths to continue their success. With a 2-1 record, the Packers are in a good position, but they will need to improve in all areas of the game if they want to make a deep playoff run.