Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones has missed the last couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury. Green Bay was able to escape with an 18-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Jones' presence was still missed. Fortunately, it appears that Jones is trending in a positive direction ahead of the Packers Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.

“#Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) would’ve been limited in practice today, as he was late last week, Matt LaFleur says. Sounds like he’s got a good shot to return on Thursday against the #Lions,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Packers: Aaron Jones could return vs. Lions

Jordan Love has displayed signs of stardom for the Packers through the first few weeks of the season despite top receiver Christian Watson also dealing with an injury. Green Bay's rushing attack has dealt with uncertainty amid Jones' absence over the past two weeks though.

In Week 3, Love led the Packers with 39 rushing yards. Meanwhile, AJ Dillon recorded only 33 yards on the ground despite being the lead running back.

Dillon was better in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, rushing for 55 yards on 15 carries. Nevertheless, replacing a star like Aaron Jones simply isn't an easy thing to do.

The Packers will be in a quality position for a victory on Thursday Night Football if stars such as Aaron Jones and Christian Watson can return. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Green Bay as they are made available.