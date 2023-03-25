Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Green Bay Packers are expected to trade Aaron Rodgers and add another quarterback in the 2023 offseason. Jordan Love is in line to succeed Rodgers as the Packers’ starting quarterback, but that means Green Bay will have to find a new backup. Given that most of the top backup quarterbacks have found a home in free agency, the NFL Draft could be where the Packers find their newest signal caller.

Amid the seemingly endless Aaron Rodgers trade talks, the Packers are projected to grab a college quarterback in one mock draft. Green Bay takes Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee with a fourth-round pick (No. 116 overall) in the latest mock draft by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter.

After barely seeing the field in his first college football season, McKee was Stanford’s starting quarterback for two years. McKee completed 63.2% of his passes for 5,336 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Quarterbacks are selected with the first three picks of Reuter’s mock draft. Six quarterbacks in total are projected to be picked before the Packers draft McKee.

Once Rodgers is traded, the Packers will have little NFL experience in their quarterback room. Love has made one career start and attempted all of 83 passes. Danny Etling is the only other quarterback under contract with Green Bay. Etling is 28 years old with no attempts in a meaningful NFL game.

The Packers and New York Jets remain in a staring contest over a potential Rodgers trade. Green Bay wants to move on from Rodgers, and the Jets are the only serious suitor for the four-time MVP. The teams haven’t yet agreed to compensation to complete a deal.