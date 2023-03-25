As the Aaron Rodgers trade talks drag on, there’s at least person who’s confident the New York Jets will work out a deal for the Green Bay Packers legend. Recently signed Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard believes he’ll soon be joined in the Big Apple by the 39-year-old quarterback.

Jets’ Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers trade

“There’s no worry on my end, especially knowing Aaron has this full-on commitment to be a New York Jet this year,” Lazard told TMZ Sports on Saturday.

Allen Lazard tells TMZ Sports Aaron Rodgers was "a big reason" he's now a Jet … adding that he has zero concerns that an NY trade for the QB could fall through. https://t.co/he0bTzRpup — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2023

The 27-year-old said it was “up to the guys upstairs” to figure out the trade particulars, referring to Jets general manager Joe Douglas and his Packers counterpart Brian Gutekunst.

Lazard then continued to be a voice of reason.

“A lot of us are obviously eager for it (the trade) to get through. I know I was especially last week (before signing a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets),” he explained. “The beauty is we don’t play a game until September. We haven’t even started OTAs yet. So, there’s no rush getting the process done.”

Lazard has a close relationship with Rodgers and was Green Bay’s top receiver last season, finishing with an NFL career-high 60 receptions for 788 yards. He’s looking to bring that special bond with the future Hall of Famer to the Jets.

thinkin' about Sundays watching @allenlazard make plays 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a33t6MrfuG — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 19, 2023

“We both have a very mutual respect for each other as far as work and dedication to our craft,” Lazard said. “Him being the ultimate competitor, the top of the top, the talent of winning back-to-backs MVPs, obviously the Super Bowl MVP as well … but it’s the work ethic that really sticks out to me with both of us.”

Allen Lazard all-in on trying to add Odell Beckham Jr.

Lazard is a key part of a new-look receivers room with the Jets. Former Kansas City Chiefs burner Mecole Hardman signed a one-year deal this week to join Lazard and 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. The Jets also traded Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns and released receivers Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith.

And there’s one more addition Lazard would like to see the Jets’ wide receiver corps. Odell Beckham Jr.

“Adding Odell is just like adding Aaron,” Lazard stated. “He’s obviously won a Super Bowl two years ago with the Rams and his talent is endless … it would be special for our entire locker room. I would definitely be excited and honored to play alongside him.”

The Jets are among several teams linked to Beckham, who missed last season following knee surgery. New York has also been linked to running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys.