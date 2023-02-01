The Green Bay Packers came up short of the NFL playoffs in 2022 by losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 18. Even getting to that point was impressive, though, after the team went 1-7 in an eight-game stretch from Week 5 to Week 12. After a rocky year, this is likely the Packers’ offseason where major change happens. Just like a decade and a half ago, the team is ready to move on from a Hall of Fame quarterback and give the young upstart a chance. With that as the plan, here are the three major fixes the Packers must make this offseason to reach the NFL playoffs in 2023, including with the draft, Packers’ free agents, and the Aaron Rodgers trade.

Trade Aaron Rodgers for (at least) two first-round picks

In 2008, the Packers traded a sure Hall of Fame QB to the New York Jets to allow a young Aaron Rodgers a chance to shine. And shine he did, to the tune of four NFL MV Awards and a Super Bowl title. In 2023, it’s time for the Packers to deal Rodgers to make way for Jordan Love.

Time will tell if this example of history repeating itself will turn out as well as it did back in ’08. What we do know now, though, is that the Packers will do much better in a trade for Rodgers than they did for Favre.

The Jets traded a conditional fourth-round draft pick for Favre. According to Bleacher Report, “The pick turns into a third-round selection if Favre plays in 50 percent of the plays this season, a second-rounder if he plays in 70 percent of the plays and the Jets qualify for the playoffs, and a first-round pick if he plays in 80 percent of the plays and Jets make it to the Super Bowl.”

Favre ended up easily hitting the playing time requirement in his one New York season, but the team finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs. The pick ended up as a third-rounder, which the Packers traded in order to move up to draft Clay Matthews in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Rodgers has more value in the modern NFL than Favre did 15 seasons ago, and with multiple possible Aaron Rodgers trade partners (at least the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders), the Packers should be able to fetch a much better price. Getting two-first round picks for Rodgers is essential for the Packers to give Love the support he needs to make the NFL playoffs next season.

Draft more weapons for Jordan Love

After an Aaron Rodgers trade, the Packers’ offseason attention can turn to the draft and Packers free agents. Step 1 to fix the team and make the 2023 NFL playoffs is to crush the first round of the draft.

The Packers currently own No. 15 pick in April, and if they deal with the Raiders or Jets, they could get the No. 7 or No. 13 pick. With either of those, getting a versatile offensive lineman who could ultimately replace David Bakhtiari.

Depending on which pick Green Bay gets, the team could take Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski or Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Then, with No. 15, the Packers can splurge a bit and get Jordan Love another weapon. Last year the team did well selecting promising wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. This time around, they can get Love a big safety blanket in Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

Fix the Packers defense, especially the pass-rush

After touting the defense as much improved and the possible driving force behind the 2021 Packers, the unit disappointed last season. The Packers D finished 18th in scoring, 17th in yards allowed, and 28th in sacks.

The Packers’ offseason needs to focus on fixing the pass rush, and the best way to do that is with the right Packers free-agent target.

While the goal is clear, there are two issues the team will face. One is that there are no elite pass-rushers on the market this offseason and even if there were, the Packers are already $17.5 million over the cap for next season, so they couldn’t sign that hypothetical sack master anyway.

An Aaron Rodgers trade could ease the cap pain, and the defense is relatively set at edge rusher with Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, and 2022 fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare. What the team needs in a Packers free-agent target is push up the middle.

Arizona Cardinals 3-4 DE Zach Allen would be a good fit in Green Bay. He had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season, is just 25 years old and learned from J.J. Watt in the desert. He is the D-lineman the team must target in the Packers’ offseason.