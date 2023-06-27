This season will feel really weird for Green Bay Packers fans. For the first time in nearly 17 years, Aaron Rodgers will not be under center for Green Bay. Instead, Jordan Love will be taking over quarterback duties for the Packers in 2023 after the Rodgers trade. Evidently, the fans are not the only ones that will feel weird about this situation.

ClutchPoints' Gio Vergara sat down with Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum in Manila to get his thoughts on the difference between facing Love and Rodgers. The Vikings defender admitted that it would be a bit of a trip when they face the Packers without A-Rod at the helm.

“He’s (Love) a really good quarterback, at the end of the day. He’s a starting quarterback in the NFL, I grew up playing with him in high school, so that’s my boy, I respect him a lot. I think he’s going to get the job done, but obviously Aaron Rodgers, he’s a Hall of Famer, multiple time MVP. It’s going to feel weird playing against them knowing that Aaron Rodgers isn’t the face of the Packers anymore. I’m excited to see what Jordan Love can do with them, and excited to play against them as a competitor.”

Like most of the Vikings' players on their roster, Bynum is used to facing Rodgers whenever they play the Packers. After Rodgers' trade to the Jets, though, they'll be facing a relatively unknown player in Love. Love has made a few appearances for the Packers over the years, but there's not enough data to conclude whether he'll be a good or a bad player. There's a lot of conflicting reports on how good he truly is, so we'll have to wait until the season starts to know how good he is.

The NFC North is relatively wide open this year. The Vikings on paper should be the favorites to take the division after winning it handily last season. However… the Packers are hoping that Jordan Love continues the decade-old tradition of Green Bay having a superstar quarterback under center. If Love turns out to be the second coming of A-Rod (or maybe he's the third coming of Brett Favre?), things will feel unfortunately all-too-familiar for the other NFC North teams.