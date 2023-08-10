The NFL Preseason continues on Friday as the Green Bay Packers face off with the Cincinnati Bengals. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Packers-Bengals preseason prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Packers turn over a new leaf in their franchise history this week. Jordan Love is officially the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Since 1992, only three men started the majority of games in a season for the Packers. It has been Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and one year of Brett Hundley when Rodgers was hurt. Now, Jordan Love will hope to continue that line of great quarterbacks. There is not a lot of optimism from the betting market about the Packers. Their win total is set at 7.5 games, with the over being a slight favorite. They are third in favorites to win the division, behind the Lions and Vikings as well. Their odds to make the playoffs sit at +138, ninth in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have their franchise quarterback and will be looking to make it back to the playoffs. Joe Burrow will not be seeing time in the preseason as he nurses a calf injury, but he will look to be back in time for the start of the regular season. Hopes for the Bengals are high. They are the favorite to win the AFC North and their win total sits at 11.5 games. They also sit second in odds to make the playoffs in the AFC, only behind the Chiefs.

Here are the Packers-Bengals Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Packers-Bengals Odds

Green Bay Packers: -4.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 35 (-110)

Under: 35 (-110)

How to Watch Packers vs. Bengals

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: ET/PT

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Love may be seeing the field in this game to get some reps. In his career, Love has started just one game, while appearing in ten. He is 50-83 passing for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. This is the time for Love to show that the Packers made a good decision moving on from Rodgers and giving the reigns of the offense to Love. He will go out there with two of his newest weapons. In the second round of the draft, the Packers grabbed two new weapons for Love. First is Luke Musgrave. The tight end out of Oregon State is tall, fast, and highly athletic. Musgrave could line up in the slot, or in close. He can block and catch, which could lead to him becoming a favorite target of Love fairly quickly.

Jayden Reed was another second-round pick. He will be working alongside Christian Watson and Remeo Doubs, most likely out of the slock. He is not the largest wide receiver but is great on 50/50 balls. Reed is fast and runs great routes. If he gets a seam, and Love can get him the ball, it could mean quick points for the offense. Meanwhile, Love will ultimately give way to rookie QB Sean Clifford. This is a chance for Clifford to secure the backup job. While he has had a solid camp, Danny Etling and Alex McGough are both fighting for that spot as well.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Packers were awful against the run last year. They gave up the seventh most yards on the ground last year. Meanwhile, the Packers were middle of the pack in total yards on defense and points allowed. The Packers spent their first-round pick on Lukas Van Ness. While he should begin his career behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, he will be getting time in this game. He has played both inside and outside linebacker. He is great at getting into the backfield and getting sacks. If he can make a few disruptive plays in this one, it would go a long way to getting the Packers a win.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

While the Packers will be sending out their starting QB, the Bengals will be sending out their backup. Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning, and Reid Sinnett will all see time in this game. Right now, it is a true battle to see who will be backing up Burrow this year, and potentially starting week one if Burrow cannot go. Semien comes into camp with experience. He has started 30 games in his career, but only five games in the last three seasons. He has shown he is a capable backup but also has shown his ceiling as a quarterback.

Jake Browning has spent his NFL career on practice squads. After being undrafted out of college, he joined the Bengals practice squad in 2021. Meanwhile, Sinnett may be the biggest unknown of the group. Undrafted out of college, he has spent time on active rosters in the NFL but has not seen a snap. He did make one start this year with the XFL's San Antonio Bahamas, going 13-19 for 97 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His season was cut short by a broken foot though.

There is also a battle at running back to watch. Joe Mixon is back, but the Bengals need a backup. They spent a draft pick on Chase Brown out of Illinois, and he will see some carries in this one. He will be fighting with Chris Evans for that spot. Evans has primarily been used as a kick returner in his career, but he also was used for receptions out of the backfield. His first career touchdown was on a 24-yard pass from Joe Burrow back in 2021.

Final Packers-Bengals Prediction & Pick

With all unproven quarterbacks taking the field in this one, it is a game that is primed to see lots of mistakes. While the Packers could not stop the run last year, the Bengals did not rush well and are sending out unproven running backs. Overall, neither team will have enough talent on the field on offense to pull away in this one. With that, take the points with the Bengals as this is most likely a game decided by a field goal.

Final Packers-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Begnals +4.5 (-110)