Jordan Love was destined to be the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback when they drafted him in 2020. There was public skepticism and some turbulence along the way, but the franchise stayed on that course. It all culminated this offseason when the Aaron Rodgers era, after so much speculation and tension, finally reached its eventful end.

Green Bay is now fully committed to Love. That much is certain. And yet, there is still uncertainty surrounding the team's plans for him this preseason. No decision has been made about how much playing time the 24-year-old will earn. The Packers find themselves in a unique dilemma that has to be handled delicately.

If Love plays too much and gets injured, they will probably be eviscerated. If Love plays too sparingly and looks ill-prepared to begin the regular season, then the same applies but the public will also crown the front office with a metaphorical dunce cap. One that will feel even tighter if Rodgers thrives with the New York Jets.

This is the path the team chose, though. There are risks no matter which direction general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur decide to go, but one preseason path is more beneficial to the young QB's long-term success. And after all that has been invested in the Utah State alum, is anything else as important?

Let's dive into the crux of this debate a little deeper, as we determine how much action Jordan Love should see across the Packers' three preseason games.

Jordan Love needs reps and experience

Green Bay's first exhibition contest is next Friday, Aug. 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Love should be taking plenty of snaps under center in that one and the two that follow it. Despite spending three years in the Packers QB room, he has thrown just 50 passes in his young career.

That is a frighteningly small sample size for someone tasked with replacing a Lambeau legend and future Hall of Famer. Love is saying all the right things and likely doing all he can to block out the noise, but pressure is going to creep onto the field. That is just natural. It will feel a lot heavier, though, if he is not properly prepared for the starting job.

"Jordan Love looks good we just haven't seen nearly enough.. I imagine there could be some growing pains but the Packers are pretty positive"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/V8tnbc9Xyz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 31, 2023

There is obviously no guarantee that preseason production carries over into September, but it can give the former first-rounder the necessary confidence and experience to play one of the most challenging positions in all of sports. The 6-foot-4 signal caller is not a rookie, and therefore will not be afforded as much patience.

Ironically, however, the best way to ensure that Jordan Love answers the call is to treat him like a wide-eyed newbie. That may be insulting, but the stakes are just too high. The Packers have been spoiled by an iconic lineage of quarterbacks. After 30 years of Brett Favre and Rodgers, it is easy to forget how taxing it can be to develop the next face of the franchise. It is best that they get reminded of that fact in preseason rather than a couple months from now.

Packers should play Jordan Love for first half vs. Bengals

While I clearly feel strongly about Love going back to the basics, the question is how long should the training wheels be left on? It is probably smart to take it week by week. That being said, he should get a good share of drives in against Cincinnati in the team's preseason opener.

LaFleur should stick with his starter for the first half and then proceed from there in the following weeks. If he looks polished and poised, then maybe a series or two against the New England Patriots will suffice. Though, if there are any noticeable kinks that need to be worked out, the Packers should not be shy about throwing him right back into the fire.

The position requires feel and timing, both of which come by taking more reps and seeing defenses on the field. Joint practices with the Bengals and Pats can also be a good gauge of where Love is in his development process. Green Bay expects growing pains during the regular season, but it can minimize those in the coming weeks.

Developing the young core must be Green Bay's top priority

With a young offense, the Packers need an unflappable leader. Love is more likely to ascend to that level by building chemistry with his wide receivers in a game setting. Love, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs could form a tantalizing trio if everything breaks right. It can be tremendously beneficial for all of them to be around the same point on the progression timetable. The wideouts are a bit further along, though, just based on the roles they served in their rookie campaigns.

Even if Watson and Doubs see little preseason action, Jordan Love has plenty to gain by being on the field. Besides, he could use the extra exposure. Gutekunst and LaFleur already stuck their necks out for the California native. Taking a leap of faith that he won't get hurt in the preseason should be far less stressful.

How ever big a load Love ends up shouldering, he must make every snap count. An exhibition game has never felt more important in Cheesehead country.