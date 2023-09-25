A new report indicates that Paddington in Peru has lost a major star.

Hollywood scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that the third Paddington film wraps in two weeks. However, Rachel Zegler was recast due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Filming for Paddington 3 began earlier this year. The film is set in Peru, so filming took place there and Colombia. However, once the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Zegler returned to the United States. She was cast earlier this year but filming continued without her once she left.

Rachel Zegler got her big break in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story 2021 adaptation. This led her to getting other huge opportunities including playing Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She will also star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Coming up on the horizon, Zegler will also star in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and voice Princess Ellian in Spellbound.

The first two Paddington films were directed by Paul King. King will be busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Wonka, however, he and Simon Farnaby (co-writer of Paddington 2) still received a story credit on the threequel. Both of the first two films were well-received by critics — with the second holding a 99% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paddington 3 brings back Ben Whishaw as the voice of the titular character. Olivia Colman, Antonio Bnderas, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, and Julie Walters star in the film. With filming due to wrap soon, more information and a release date should soon surface.