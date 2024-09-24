ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for a pivotal three-game series beginning Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Padres-Dodgers Projected Starters

Michael King vs. Landon Knack

Michael King (12-9) with a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 168.2 innings pitched, 198K/61BB, .222 oBA

Last Start: vs. Houston Astros: No Decision, 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 16 games, 15 starts, 2.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 innings pitched, 89K/32BB, .221 oBA

Landon Knack (3-4) with a 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 innings pitched, 61K/17BB, .209 oBA

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: Win, 5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 3.00 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 30 innings pitched, 31K/8BB, .168 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: +100

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michael King is throwing the ball really well this season. He has been a solid and reliable pitcher in the Padres rotation, and that needs to continue. The Padres have a chance to overtake the Dodgers in the division with a sweep, but it all starts with Michael King. King is very good on the road, though. He has been able to shut teams down, and eight of his 12 wins have come away from home. If he can have another good start, the Padres will be able to win this game.

King is having a great month of September. In fact, King has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since the beginning of May. Since the beginning of May, King has made 23 starts, and his ERA is 2.51. In those 23 starts, King has thrown 132.2 innings, allowed just 109 hits, struck out 158, and he has allowed just seven home runs. He is keeping the ball in the yard, and teams are having trouble hitting him in general. With that said, King should be able to dominate in this game.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Landon Knack has found his way into the rotation this month, and he is making the most of it. He did have a bad start against the Atlanta Braves, but his other two starts were very respectable. In those two starts, Knack has thrown 11 innings, allowed just five hits, struck out 15, and he has allowed just two runs. Knack needs to have one of those starts if the Dodgers want to keep the Padres from catching up to them in the divisional race.

Los Angeles can hit the ball well, and their lineup is incredibly dangerous. They have tough outs up and down their lineup, and Michael Kings has felt the full force of that. In his three games pitched against the Dodgers, Los Angeles has launched five home runs. The Dodgers need their power bats to come alive in this game, as well. If they can do some damage at the plate, and give Knack some run support, they are going to win this game.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, and a very exciting series. For this game, I can not ignore what Michael King has been able to do in his last 23 starts. I will take the Padres to win straight up.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (+100)