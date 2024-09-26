ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Walker Buehler takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they face the San Diego Padres. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Padres-Dodgers Projected Starters

Joe Musgrove vs. Walker Buehler

Joe Musgrove (6-5) with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Musgrove went six innings, giving up four hits in his last start. He did not give up a run but took the no-decision as the Padres won in ten innings over the White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Musgrove is 2-1 in six starts on the road this year with a 4.18 ERA and a .283 opponent batting average,

Walker Buehler (1-6) with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP

Last Start: Buehler went 5.1 innings giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up four runs and take the loss to the Rockies.

2024 Home Splits: Buehler is 1-4 at home this year in eight starts. He has a 4.95 ERA and a .289 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: +102

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/ 7:10 PM PT

TV: SDPA/SNLA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are ninth in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Manny Machado has led the way this year. He is hitting .276 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 29 home runs, 104 RBIs, and 75 runs scored. Jackson Merrill is also having a solid year. He is hitting .292 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 76 runs scored. Merrill has also stolen 16 bases on the year. Also having a solid year is Jake Cronenworth. He is hitting .245 on the year but has 17 home runs and 81 RBIs. He has scored 72 times this year. Jurickson Profar rounds out the top bats on the year. He is hitting .285 with a .384 on-base percentage. Profar has 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 91 runs scored this year.

Jake Cronenworth has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .350 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored. Fernando Tatis Jr. is also hitting well. He is hitting .227 in the last week with two home runs, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Finally, Xander Bogaerts is also solid. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. The Padres are hitting .261 in the last week with ten home runs, 21 runs scored in five games.

Current Padres have 157 career at-bats against Walker Buehler. They have hit .185 against Buehler. David Peralta is 7-30 with two doubles and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Manny Machado is 6-26 with an RBI. Finally, Ferdnando Tatis Jr. is 8-26 against Buehler with four home runs and five RBIs.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are second in runs scored, fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Shohei Ohtani has led the way this year. He is hitting .301 in the last week with 53 home runs, 123 RBIS, and 129 runs scored. He has also stolen 55 bases this year. Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernande has also been great. He is hitting .269 in this year with 31 home runs and 93 RBIs. He has also stolen 11 bases and scored 82 times. Freddie Freeman rounds out the top bats on the year. He is hitting .281 this year with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs. He also has scored 81 times.

Shohei Ohtani has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .615 in the last week, with five home runs, 13 RBIS, seven stolen bases, and ten runs scored. Enrique Hernandez has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .462 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Mookie Betts has been solid in the last week. He is hitting just .200 but has two home runs, four RBIS, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. The Dodgers are hitting .304 in the last week with 14 home runs, and 45 runs scored in six games.

Current Dodgers have 189 at-bats against Joe Musgrove. They have hit .307 against him. Freddie Freeman is 13-30 with a home run and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Max Muncy is 11-30 with a home run and four RBIs. Further, Mookie Bettsi is 7-21 with three doubles against Musgrove.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Joe Musgrove has been great as of late. He has pitched 22.1 innings in his last four starts, giving up six runs. Further, all six runs were in one start, as the Padres are 3-1 in those four starts. Meanwhile, Walker Buehler has gone 21.2 innings in his last four starts giving up 13 runs and 12 earned. Further, the Dodgers are 2-2 in those four starts. While the Dodgers have been the better hitting team as of late, the Padres have the better pitcher in this one, and still are hitting well. Take the Padres in this one.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-102)