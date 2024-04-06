The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Padres Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Giants.
The San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres have a problem in the National League West. Both teams are under .500, and they know that the 2023 National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks are part of their division alongside the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the top two teams in the National League along with the Atlanta Braves. The Padres and Giants need to realize that beyond the immediate reality of wins and losses, the presence of the D-Backs and especially the Dodgers means that San Diego and San Francisco can't dig too big a hole at any point in the season. Not having a good record is one thing; falling 1o or 15 games behind the Dodgers (and six to nine games behind the D-Backs in a possible wild card chase) will create a deficit too great for these teams to overcome. The Padres and Giants urgently need to get to and then pass the .500 mark in April, so that they minimize a possible deficit in the National League West and can maintain contact as the season goes along. Neither team can afford to see Los Angeles and/or Arizona run away and hide in the standings.
Here are the Padres-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+146)
San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-178)
Over: 8 (-104)
Under: 8 (-118)
How To Watch Padres vs. Giants
TV: MLB (Padres) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. PT
Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread
The Padres lost another really tough, close ballgame on Friday in San Francisco. It was exactly the kind of game they lost far too often in 2023. The Padres were one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball last year in the eighth and ninth innings. This season, it will be hard for the Padres to have as much late-inning bad luck and wrong-way misfortune as they did last year. The laws of averages are bound to even out. Positive regression should be the Padres' friend in 2024 as they try to make the playoffs and improve upon last season's disaster.
The San Francisco Giants did beat San Diego on Friday, but the Giants had lost four straight games leading into Friday. The Giants have been burdened by wildly inconsistent pitching which has cratered in a few of their games this season. This team doesn't seem very stable right now, and the Padres can take advantage of that.
Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread
The Giants played a strong, well-pitched game on Friday. It was the kind of game San Francisco needs to produce a lot more often in order to contend for a wild card spot in the National League this season. The Giants were able to beat the Padres on a day when San Diego sent Dylan Cease, a high-end acquisiton in the offseason, to the mound. After losing four straight, Friday's win could reset the Giants' season and give this team the confidence it needs to play well in this Saturday game versus San Diego.
Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick
The Padres and Giants both seem to be mysterious, hard-to-predict teams right now. You should have nothing to do with this game as a bettor.
Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5