The San Diego Padres will finish their three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Progressive Field. It's time for some interleague fun as we share our MLB odds series and make a Padres-Guardians prediction and pick.

Padres-Guardians Projected Starters

Michael King vs. Ben Lively

Michael King (7-6) with a 3.41 ERA

Last Start: King did well in his last outing but took the hard-luck loss, going six innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits, striking out nine, and walking one while falling short against the Seattle Mariners.

2024 Road Splits: King has been better on the road, going 6-2 with a 2.74 ERA over 11 starts away from Petco Park.

Ben Lively (8-5) with a 3.58 ERA

Last Start: Lively went 5 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and three hits, striking out seven, and walking two in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 Home Splits: Lively has been livelier at home, going 5-0 with a 2.55 ERA over six starts at Progressive Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Guardians Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -112

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Padres vs. Guardians

Time: 1:40 PM ET/10:40 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres came into the weekend with some hope as they were engaged in a battle for the final wildcard spot. However, they got off to a horrible start, losing 7-0 on Friday. Their offense has been the highlight this season, ranking among the best. Yet, it was nowhere to be seen on Friday, and their players need to do better.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is not ready yet, and the Padres will need to hit the baseball without him for the time being. Thus, it will be up to other players to produce. Luis Arraez has been a great addition to this lineup. But his two hits on Friday went to waste, and none of his teammates could drive him in. Jurickson Profar was part of the problem. Ultimately, he is having a good season but went 0 for 4 batting behind Arraez. Manny Machado is struggling to stay consistent. Unfortunately, that continued on Friday when he went 0 for 4. Xander Bogaerts has struggled, which continued when he scored 0 for 4 on Friday.

King has produced two quality starts in his last three outings. Now, he hopes to add a third as he represents a rotation that is 13th in baseball in team ERA. When King finishes, he will turn over the ball to a bullpen that is only 22nd in team ERA. Robert Suarez will be the guy to watch if the Padres take a lead into the ninth, as he is 4-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances.

The Padres will cover the spread if they can batter the baseball and take the lead early. Then, they need King to avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians have emerged out of nowhere to become the best team in the American League. They continued battering the baseball and fielding a strong pitching staff. Some of their hitters can create monster innings and are among the best in baseball.

Steven Kwan continues to showcase why he is one of the best leadoff hitters in the game. Amazingly, he went 2 for 4 with a run on Friday to continue his good season. Jose Ramirez continued his great season. Significantly, he went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run on Friday. Andres Gimenez is another good hitter to watch. But he went 0 for 3 on Friday and looks to get in the hit column this Sunday.

Lively has delivered two quality starts in four outings. Ultimately, he hopes to pick up a rotation that is just 23rd in baseball in team ERA. But he will have comfort turning it over to the best bullpen in baseball. Emmanuel Chase leads that bullpen with a record of 4-1 with a 0.81 ERA and 29 saves in 32 chances.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they can pummel the baseball. Then, they need Lively to have a good start and for the bullpen to shut the door down.

Final Padres-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Padres are just 49-51 against the run line. Meanwhile, the Guardians are only 50-46 against the run line. The Guardians covered the spread with ease on Friday. Unfortunately, the Padres have struggled recently and cannot generate any scoring. While King is exceptional, trusting him in this one is difficult, especially against a tough lineup. Go with the Guardians to cover the spread at home.

Final Padres-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-178)