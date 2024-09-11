ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners invite the San Diego Padres up to T-Mobile Park for Game 2 of a quick 2-game set. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Mariners prediction and pick.

Padres-Mariners Projected Starters

Michael King vs. Bryan Woo

Name (12-8) with a 3.10 ERA, 185 K's, and 1.21 WHIP in 156.2 innings on the season.

Last Start: 6.0 innings, six hits, one earned run, one walk, and eight K's in the 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

2024 Road Splits: (8-3) with a 2.86 ERA, 83 K's, and 30 walks in 14 starts on the road.

Bryan Woo (7-2) with a 2.36 ERA, 77 K's, 0.85 WHIP in 99.0 innings this season.

Last Start: 5.0 innings, eight hits, two earned runs, zero walks, and six K's in the 6-4 win over the Oakland Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: (4-0) with a 1.50 ERA, 35 K's, and just seven earned runs all year. Woo has been dominant at T-Mobile Park and pretty much all season long.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Mariners Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -108

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Padres vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Friars are 6-4 in their last 10 games while still having the 7th-best record in baseball. They have been one of the hottest teams in the second half but are coming off a series loss to the San Francisco Giants. SD remains atop the NL Wild Card standings but it is a close one at just 2.5 games up. The New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Atlanta Braves are right on their tale and it will make for an electric race to the finish.

The Padres lineup is very close to being fully healthy. They recently got Fernando Tatis Jr. back from a long IL stint, but he hasn't quite found his rhythm yet. It's expected that he will start finding his groove very soon as the Padres will need it as they get ready to make a postseason run. On the road this season, Tatis is batting .319 with an OBP of .380. On the season, the star has a .276 batting average with 15 homers, 40 RBIs, and an .808 OPS.

Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill have been hitting the ball very well as of late, and have been providing the Padres with the home run power. Machado is now the Padres franchise record holder with 164 total. On the year, he leads the team with 26 bombs and 94 RBIs. Merrill on the other hand, continues to break out for San Diego. The rookie has 23 homers and 83 RBIs (tied for 23rd) and is also tied for 23rd in baseball with an .821 OPS. His .290 batting average is 16th in MLB. On the road, Merrill is batting .335 with 12 homers and has an OBP of .362.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle is tied with the Boston Red Sox at four games back of the AL Wild Card. They need a strong push to the finish. They fell to the Padres in Game 1 of the series as they allowed home runs to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

The Mariners are sending out one of the top young hurlers in the game. Woo is electric as he has shut down hitters consistently. At T-Mobile Park, opposing hitters seem to struggle even more. Woo has allowed just 18 hits in his last four home starts which saw him reach a combined 26.1 innings. Those opponents were the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and San Francisco Giants. The Mariners will need Woo to go out there and shut down a hot Padres lineup as they are also trying to make a postseason run.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Padres took the first game of the series. They are expected to win again today. However, this is going to be a close battle to the end. It's expected it to be low-scoring as Woo generally keeps it that way, and King has been great all year. The over at 6.5 is the best play with Seattle covering.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-196), Over 6.5 (-118)