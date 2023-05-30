The San Diego Padres continue their tour of the east coast with a series against the Miami Marlins. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Marlins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Padres come in off of losing two of three at the hands of the New York Yankees. San Diego is 3-3 on their east coast swing so far as they head into this series with the Marlins. At 4-6 in their last ten, the Padres find themselves in fourth place in the NL West, at 24-29 on the season. Even with an all-star-studded offense, led by the likes of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., the offense has struggled. Pitching has not been much better either, as the Padres continue to underperform.

The Marlins are coming in off of sweeping the Angels in Los Angeles. That ended their west coast swing with a 4-5 record and has them sitting two games over .500 on the season at 28-26. That is good for second place in the NL East, just ahead of the Mets and Phillies. The Marlins are 5-5 in their last ten games and are starting to pick up their offensive production

Here are the Padres-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Marlins Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-176)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Padres vs. Marlins

TV: BSSD/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres’ offense has struggled this year, and now Juan Soto is banged up but expected back for the game Tuesday. Soto is arguably having the best month of the Padre’s bats. He is hitting .333 on the month with a .481 on-base percentage. He has driven in 13 while hitting five home runs and walking 23 times this month. Soto has hit better against right-handed pitching this year, which is a good sign for him to continue his hot hitting in this game. So far this year, Soto is hitting .298 against righties with eight home runs and 22 RBIs. He also has done well against today’s starter for the Marlins, Sandy Alcantara. In 33 at-bats, he is hitting .273 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. may also be turning around his season. While still hitting just .238 in May, he has shown some power as of late. He has hit four home runs in his last nine games and has been met with chants about steroid use each time. Tatis has struggled against righties this year, hitting just .227, but he does have five home runs against them this year. On the note of struggling, Matt Carpenter either needs to figure out his bad, or the Padres need to find a new DH. He is hitting just .108 this month, and he has not had a hit in his last eight road games.

Ryan Weathers will be on the mound today for the Padres. The left-handed pitcher is just 1-3 this year with a 3.94 ERA. His last two starts have been less than desirable. In each of his last two starts, he has given up four earned runs and lost both of them. In his five starts this year, he has given up two or more runs in four of them.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Ryan Weathers had cause for concern today facing Jorge Soler. Soler is wrecking left-handed pitching this year. He has a .370 batting average with nine home runs and 15 RBIS. Soler has 12 home runs this month and just finished a streak of five straight games with a home run. He has 7 home runs in his last 12 games and continues his power surge. Even more, in home games against teams with a losing record, Soler has a home run in four of the last five. Soler may be a solid play for Dinger Tuesday, with him sitting at +300 to send one yard.

Adding to Marlin’s offense is Luis Arraez, who leads the majors in batting average this year. He is hitting .376 this year, with an OPS of .897. This month he has slowed down slightly, hitting only .315 in May, but that is still one of the best averages in the league for the month. Against lefties this year, Arraez has been stellar. He is hitting .341 in 44 at-bats against left-handed pitching on the season.

On the hill, today for the Marlins will be Sandy Alcantara. He is 2-5 on the season with a 4.86 ERA. His last start was one of his better ones this month, as he went six innings giving up just two runs with one home run. It was his second start this month that he went six or more innings and gave up just two runs.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Marlins have not been an elite offense, nor is their pitching top end, but they have been playing better than the Padres. The Padres have had a lot of boom-or-bust games on offense. They have put up five or more runs five times in the last ten games, which resulted in four wins. At the same time, they have scored three or fewer runs in five of their last ten, all resulting in losses. With Weathers and Alcantara on the mound, there are two pitchers both struggling a similar amount. The Miami offense is better. Take them in this one, and expect to see some runs.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins -1.5 (+146) and Over 8 (-120)