The Padres make the trip to Texas to face the Rangers! These two teams have had similar seasons and faced issues with consistency. The Padres have managed to get a winning record, while the Rangers still have a losing one. Our MLB odds series has our Padres-Rangers prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Padres-Rangers Projected Starters

Dylan Cease vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Dylan Cease (7-6) with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up zero runs on one hit with two walks and nine strikeouts in a Padres win.

2024 Road Splits: (4-2) 4.01 ERA

Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up five runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a Rangers loss.

2024 Home Splits: (3-0) 2.22 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rangers Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -116

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Padres vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres have been inconsistent but have an overall winning record of 46-42 this season. The key has been their offense this season where they are second in the league. In comparison, their pitching is in the bottom half of the MLB. Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Jurickson Profar, Jackson Merrill, and Jake Cronenworth have been the biggest keys behind the plate, and why the Padres have surprised a bit as a team. Their pitching needs help with only Matt Waldron and Yu Darvish playing well so far up to this point in the season.

The Padres have not announced who they are starting yet, but it will most likely be Dylan Cease. He has a 7-6 record, a 3.84 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. Through 98.1 innings, he has allowed 45 runs on 74 hits with 30 walks and 125 strikeouts. He has started in 17 games so far this season and the Padres have gone 10-7 in those games. Cease has been solid with his new team this season and gets a solid matchup against the Rangers and their offense. They have a lot of talent but have fallen off since.

The Padres' offense has started the season playing great. They are second in team batting average at .263 after finishing with a .244 average last season. The offense is highlighted mainly by Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. in most of the batting categories. Profar leads the way in batting average at .314, in RBI at 55, in OBP at .408, and in total hits at 93. Tatis Jr. then leads the way in home runs at 14. Their offense can compete with any team in the MLB, but this is a tough matchup against Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for the Rangers and the solid year he has been having in Texas.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have been inconsistent since winning the World Series last year on their way to a 38-46 record. They enter this matchup breaking a six-game losing streak with a win in their last time out. They have taken a nose dive behind the plate, ranking in the bottom half of the MLB. Their pitching is okay at best, ranking in the middle of the pack. This offense is led by sluggers Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Josh Smith. This offense is loaded overall with talent but needs to play better. Their pitching also needs to play better and has been inconsistent all season. Nathan Eovaldi has taken center stage on the mound this season, but Jon Gray and Michael Lorenzen have also been decent pitching-wise.

The Rangers are starting Nathan Eovaldi on the mound and he has a 4-3 record, a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.16 WHIP. Through 73 innings this season, he has allowed 28 runs on 59 hits with 26 walks and 74 strikeouts. Eovaldi has played in 13 games this season and the Rangers are 7-6 in those games. Eovaldi has been playing well for the Rangers, but this is an interesting matchup against a red-hot offense like the Padres have been all year.

The Rangers' offense has taken a huge dip recently. They are 18th in team batting average at .238 after finishing as one of the best in the MLB with a .263 batting average last year. The offense is led by Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, and Josh Smith in most batting categories. Smith leads in batting average at .290 and in OBP at .384. Semien leads in RBI at 44 and in total hits at 80. Finally, Garcia leads in home runs at 16. The Rangers' offense can match up with anyone in the MLB talent-wise, but they get an interesting matchup against Dylan Cease on the mound for the Padres in this game because he has excelled with his new team this season.

Final Padres-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Padres have one of the best offenses in the MLB and are playing better than the Rangers currently. The Rangers have a slight pitching advantage with Eovaldi over Cease. He is the X-factor and can slow this Padres offense down. With that in mind, expect the Rangers to cover and potentially win this game at home.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Padres-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-170)