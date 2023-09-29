We're back to bring you a prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as the 2023 Regular Season draws to a close. The San Diego Padres (79-80) will take on the Chicago White Sox (61-98) for the final three-game series of their seasons. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres-White Sox prediction and pick.

The San Diego Padres are currently third in the National League West and won't have a chance to make the final NL Wild Card spot after falling out of range from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's a disappointing finish for them and their fans as they were poised for the Postseason all year. They'll try to end their season on a high note on the road in Chicago. Nick Martinez (RHP) will be their starter.

The Chicago White Sox are fourth in the American League Central and have been looking forward to next season since the All-Star break. It'll be interesting to see what changes get made in the front office and management of this team, but they've got a chance to show their home fans one last win before the season closes out. Dylan Cease (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Padres-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-White Sox Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+106)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Padres vs. White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres were able to have a stellar last month of the Regular Season, but it may have been a case of “too little, too late” for the team from San Diego. Their playoff hopes faded with the recent success of the Diamondbacks and they're likely to miss October ball after posting 11 wins in their last 13 games. Xander Bogaerts and Juan Soto have been hitting the bat well, so expect them to continue their success to close the season. The Padres have outscored opponents by 28 runs in their last 10 games, so expect them to touch home a decent amount in this one.

Nick Martinez (5-4) will start behind a 3.59 ERA through 105.1 innings of work. While he hasn't been the biggest strikeout artist, he's done a great job of limiting home runs and forcing ground balls throughout the season. Typically a reliever, Martinez started his last two outings and was able to pitch seven collective scoreless innings. Look for him to try and start perfect as a starter in this one.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

There's not much left to salvage of the White Sox season, but they were able help the Padres (in a way) by delaying the Diamondbacks' clinching efforts with a win in their last game. Their pitching was on from the start and they're happy to be playing their last six games of the season at home. Yoan Moncada went deep and lifted his team during the close game, so expect the White Sox to have some success when they're not playing for anything on the line.

Dylan Cease (7-8) will start with a 4.66 ERA through 172 innings of work. While his ERA is slightly better at home, he hasn't had much luck on the season, posting just a 3-6 record. He doesn't give up too many home runs, but he also hasn't been consistent in limiting runner on the base paths. He's alternated wins and losses through the last five games, with his last start being a win.

Final Padres-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Neither team is playing for much at this point and while the White Sox have home field advantage, the Padres should win this game behind their solid hitting and streaking play as of late. For our prediction, let's go with them to win on the runline.

Final Padres-White Sox Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 (+106)