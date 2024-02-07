Right now, the easiest way to beat bosses in Palworld is via the Stairway to Heaven Strategy

Palworld players have found perhaps the easiest and most hilarious way to defeat the toughest Bosses in the game. This strategy, which works great against Alpha Pals in the open world, does require you to have a few materials. alongside the ability to build staircases. Beyond that, you could technically try using this strategy on any opponent who's a bit over leveled, we suppose. Nevertheless, let's tell you everything you need to know about the Palworld Stairway To Heaven Strategy.

Right now, the easiest way to beat bosses in Palworld is via the Stairway to Heaven Strategy. First reported by GamesRadar, the strategy only requires that you know how to build staircases in the game. The example video above shows a player using the strategy against a Level 5o Jetragon, one of the toughest fights in the open world.

To try the Palworld “Stairway To Heaven” Strategy, read the following steps:

Build a staircase that reaches high in the sky (Stone Staircase works fine) Use two sets of step together, as shown in the video above

Attack the boss, and have it follow you up the stairs.

Jump off the side and glide down to the bottom of the stars

Disassemble the bottom two steps (the first two you built)

The whole staircase should crumble, and the boss will fall to their death

Overall, this simple strategy works effectively against Palworld's toughest bosses. Therefore, we definitely recommend it if you're farming for XP. You can even try building the staircase shorter in case you just want to damage them enough for capture. That way, you can butcher them and potentially get Legendary Schematics. Nevertheless, this strategy works perfectly for those trying to beat the Bosses.

Of course, we expect Pocketpair Inc. might release a patch in the future that negates this trick. However, considering the game is still in Early Access, the developer is still focused on releasing new patches to fix core issues. Therefore, we hope this guide helps you discover an easy way to take on Palworld's toughest bosses.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Palworld Stairway To Heaven Strategy to beat the game's toughest bosses.

