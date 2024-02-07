this new update also brings several base-related fixes, as well as more anti-cheat measures.

A new Palworld Update launched today, with new patch notes that fixed a major issue that caused game crashing and even save data corruption. Furthermore, this new update also brings several base-related fixes, as well as more anti-cheat measures. While the update is available for Steam players, Xbox players will receive it soon. Overall, this seemingly small update actually really improves the overall experience.

Palworld Update Patch Notes For February 6th, 2024 – Full List of Improvements

[Patch Notice]

・Steam patch v0.1.4.1

・Xbox patch v0.1.1.4 Steam version v0.1.4.1 has been released.

(Xbox version v0.1.1.4 will be released as soon as it is ready) Patch Notes: === ▼Major Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be… pic.twitter.com/SvF12518F3 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 7, 2024

Patch Notice:

Steam v0.1.4.1 (Released)

Xbox v0.1.1.4 (Coming Soon)

Patch Notes:

Major Fixes Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000 In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly. Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer. Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base Related Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever. Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Other Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.



Overall, that wraps up the latest Patch notes for the newest Palworld update. It's nice to see Pocketpair Inc. still releasing regular updates to improve the game's stability. While the developer does intend to release more content like new Pals and Islands, they understandably want to address any core issues. We're also glad to see this update resolve an issue where your pals don't sleep forever in a breeding farm.

