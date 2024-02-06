From an Old Bow to a Rocket Launcher, Palworld offers 17 Legendary Schematics at launch

Having all the Palworld Legendary Schematics should help players unlock the best items in the game. These Legendary Schematics provide unique items that the player can use in the game. From an Old Bow to a Rocket Launcher, Palworld offers 17 Legendary Schematics at launch. Therefore, we created a guide that shows all their locations, and the Alpha Pals you'll encounter.

All Palworld Legendary Schematic Locations

All Palworld Legendary Schematic Locations can be found in the following locations:

Schematic Schematic Name Alpha Pal Location (Coordinates) 1 Old Bow Kingpaca Open world 2 Cloth Outfit Chillet Open world 3 Feathered Hairbad Penking Sealed Realm of the Frozen Rings 4 Pelt Armor Azurobe Open World 5 Crossbow Bushi Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster 6 Metal Armor Elizabee Devout's Mineshaft 7 Metal Helm Warsect Sealed Realm of the Stalwart 8 Handgun Beakon Open World 9 Refined Metal Helm Menasting Dessicated Mineshaft

10 Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Astegon Destroyed Mineshaft 11 Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Lyleen Noct Iceberg Mineshaft 12 Pump-action Shotgun Suzaku Open World 13 Assault Rifle Blazamut Scorching Mineshaft 14 Pal Metal Helmet Frostallion Open World

15 Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor Necromus Open World 16 Rocket Launcher Jetragon Open World 17 Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor Paladius Open World

Overall, that includes all current Legendary Schematics in-game at launch. However, the developers could very well add more in the future, along with new Pals, Islands, and more. We hope this guide helped you in searching for all the Legendary Schematics in Palworld. Finding them isn't difficult, but we recommend catching the Alpha Pals if you can.

How Do You Get Legendary Schematics in Palworld?

There current best way to unlock Legendary Schematics in Palworld is to capture and butcher Alpha Pals. However, players can also find them in by rare chance in some end game chests. However, we recommend capturing Alpha Pals and butchering them, which requires you to also have the Meat Cleaver. Therefore, you'll need to have already acquired a fair bit of items and resources.

Additionally, increasing the following settings to ensure an Alpha Pal spawns faster:

Day Time Speed

Night Time Speed

Pal Capture Rate

Pal Appearance Rate

However, remember that these settings might also cause your game to crash. Therefore, we don't recommend this if you think your game is prone to crashes.

What Are Legendary Schematics in Palworld?

Legendary Schematics in Palworld are essentially the best gear for your player to use. Typically, most players don't receive all of these items until the endgame, as Alpha Pals increase in difficulty. Some of these items range from a Rocket Launcher, to heat and cold resistant armors. Overall, we recommend you identify the ones you really want, and work toward earning those.

That's because Legendary Schematics require a lot of resources to build. Therefore don't just build the first one you earn, if you don't plan on using it. Overall, the best current schematics include weather resistant armors for both you and your pal. Additionally, weapons like the Assault Rifle, Pump-Action Shotgun, and Rocket Launcher are all must-haves.

