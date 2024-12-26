The new Palworld Feybreak Update launched earlier this week, adding new weapons, a new island, and much more. Furthermore, the patch notes mention multiple changes and adjustments to Pals, crime, and much more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes.

Palworld Feybreak Update 0.4.11 Patch Notes:

Expand Tweet

New Content – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

Meowmere from Terraria Meowmere, the first “bullet-firing melee weapon” in Palworld, has been added. This is only a small taste of the Palworld x Terraria collab, and in 2025, even more collaboration content will be released! Enjoy taking a step towards a new adventure alongside the sound of cat meowing!

New Island – A new island, Feybreak, has appeared! A mysterious island with many challenges, glowing sand and many new Pals! Conquer the Feybreak Warriors, a new faction that dominates the island with the power of their missile battery camp!

New Resources – Chromite and Hexolite Quartz! Chromite is buried underground and can only be found by using Pals or items that can detect metal. Hexolite Quartz is a rare ore that only exists on Feybreak.

New Mechanic – Expeditions! Obtain supplies by sending Pals out on expeditions at the Pal Expedition Station!

New Mechanic – Research! By conducting research at the Pal Labor Research Laboratory, you can unlock permanent passives and rewards that increase the productivity of your base! Some existing buildings that increase work speed now unlock as research rewards.

Predator Pals Vicious Predator Pals will now appear throughout the world. These Pals are extremely difficult to defeat but those strong enough to take them down will earn rare resources in return for their bravery!

New “Bounty” NPCs Dangerous criminals have appeared all over the Palpagos Islands. Bring these crooks to justice and cash in the country for rewards.

New Strongholds and Stronghold Boss: The Attack Chopper A large and very difficult “Platform Oil Rig” has appeared! Stores Great riches, important supplies and more. A powerful Attack Chopper guards this rig from any intruders! Added a smaller oil rig, the “Barge Oil Rig”.

Player level cap raised to 60! New technologies and more await!

New Raid – Xenolord! Defeat the dark mechanical dragon that controls the Xeno army!

Sphere Modules You can now attach modules to spheres to significantly change their trajectory, such as curving it, which in turn increases the capture rate!

New Items Metal Detector – Find chromite buried underground on Feybreak. Pouches – Increases your inventory size! Double Jump Boots – Stylish and practical, time to double jump! Air Dash Boots, – Allows the player to dash while in the air. Revival Potion – Bring your Pals back to life. New cooking recipes have been added.

Hardcore Mode! The ultimate challenge. Player and Pal death is permanent. Can be enabled in the world settings.

Random Pal Mode! Turn on Random Pal Mode in world settings to randomize Pal spawns! Randomize by Region – Randomize Pal spawns while maintaining a certain regional range. Completely Random – All Pal spawns in all regions will be completely randomized! It could be a bit chaotic…

New Area Discovery Bonus! Players will earn experience points when they discover a location for the first time.

Many New Weapons! Makeshift SMG Makeshift Assault Rifle Makeshift Shotgun Old Revolver SMG Semi-Auto Rifle Semi-Auto Shotgun Laser Gatling Gun Plasma Cannon Compound Bow Advanced Bow Katana Beam Sword Dark Grenade Dragon Grenade Ground Grenade Grass Grenade Water Grenade

New Buildings Large-Scale Electric Egg Incubator – Hatch up to 10 eggs at the same time. Guild Chest – Items placed in a guild chest are shared among all guild chests. Item Retrieval Machine – Search for and take any item from any chest within your base! Medicine Rack – Pals will take medicine stored to treat their illnesses and injuries. Flea Market – Sell Pals and items to other players! Large-Scale Stone Oven and Gigantic Furnace – Multiple Pals can work together to cook and refine at higher speeds! Skillfruit Orchard – Plant and grow skill fruits! Gold Coin Assembly Line – Illegally produced coins, now made at home! Ladders – Players can go up and down without needing to build stairs! Pure Quartz Mine – Mine an infinite amount in the comfort of your base. Accumulator – By storing extra electricity, you can keep your facilities running at night while your Pals sleep.

Elemental Treasure Chests Rare treasure chests that can only be unlocked by Pals of specific elements have appeared!



Player – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

Players can now sit on chairs! You can now obtain Successful Bounty Tokens by defeating field bosses. These tokens provide permanent passives to the player. Increased Player climbing speed. Increased the maximum amount of power that can be enhanced by Lifmunk Effigies from 12 to 14. Implemented “Sphere Critical” hits! Throwing a sphere at a Pal's weak spot (the same weak spot as when attacking a Pal) will temporarily increase the capture rate! Experience points gained from crafting and building have been increased. You now also gain experience points for Pals crafting and building even when you aren't at your base! Improved player animations. Players will now be invincible for a few seconds after teleporting or entering/exiting dungeons. When mounted, Pals now cancel any active skills that are in effect, allowing it to move immediately.



Base Related – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

A function to replace foundation structures and defensive walls without destroying them has been implemented. Walls already built can be upgraded.

Implemented new foundation structures, “Japanese Style”! You can recreate Sakurajima's Japanese-style architecture at your base. Implemented sliding doors

Increased the maximum base level to 30.

Pal transportation work has been improved while the player is not in the base.

In Single-Player and COOP modes you can build much more freely around the world, except in some dungeons.

The Pal working state set in the monitoring stand is now saved.

Pals – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

Added 6 Christmas skins for all players! (※You must own the Pal to equip the skin) Pudding à la Gumoss Party Night Depresso Winter Style Chillet Winter Style Chillet Ignis Royal Frostallion White Shadowbeak

Redistributing Limited-Time skins to all players! (※You must own the Pal to equip the skin) Gold Relaxaurus Sailor Quivern Summer Chillet

New Unique Skills Vanwyrm – Flame Breath Vanwyrm Cryst – Tempest Blizzard Astegon – Firefist Breathstorm Maraith – Spirit Dash Verdash – Spinning Roundhouse Univolt – Lightning Gale Blazehowl – Volcanic Fang Ragnahawk – Rush Beak Beegarde – Needle Spear Beakon – Lightning Dive Rayhound – Beckon Lightning Jormuntide – Slither Slam Jormuntide Ignis – Magma Serpent Cryolinx – Blizzard Claw Wumpo – Snow Bowling Wumpo Botan – Lawn Bowling

New Ground Skill Stone Beat

New Dark Skill Poison Shower

New Dragon Skill Charge Cannon

New Tier of Passive Skills Added higher tier of passives, “rainbow passive skill”. Breed the ultimate Pal! Promoted “Swift” to a rainbow passive skill. Decreased chance of obtaining it.

Work Suitability Enhancement Books! By using various technique books, you can permanently increase Pal's work suitability.

Lifted the limit on strengthening Pals with souls. It's now possible to further develop your Pals.

If a summoned Pal has three moves that are all on cooldown, it will use the most basic move of its element.

Enemy Pals will now use every move they know at that level.

Alpha Pal eggs are no longer all huge but are now each the appropriate size.

UI – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

Added a filter function to the Technology screen.

You can now add Pals to your favourites with a single button in the Pal Box UI.

Improved Pal Box sorting function, making it easier to find the Pal you're looking for.

You can now change the font size in the options settings.

The player's main HUD no longer becomes hidden over time. (You can revert this setting in the options.)

Mouse and Keyboard: You can now close any window with the Tab key. The right Shift key and right Ctrl key can now be registered in the key configuration.

Controller Pad: Fixed an issue where the player would continue walking if the UI was opened while moving. Changed the cutscene skip button on controller to Y.



Crime – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

Expanded the charges. Serious crimes, such as “Obstructing Public Officials” will increase the player's criminal level even more.

Dedicated Servers – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

You can now set “Maximum number of buildings per base” in the world settings. This allows server administrators to make adjustments to stabilize server performance and maintain a comfortable playing environment.



Balance Adjustment – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

The weight multiplier for all items can now be changed in world settings.

Adjusted the Technology unlock levels

Adjusted the selling prices of some Pals.

Adjusted the Merchant stock and prices.

Adjusted the crafting recipes for some ammunition.

Boss enemies are now immune to stuns and will now become staggered when their stun accumulation value reaches 100.

Some technologies can now be unlocked by defeating tower bosses.

Adjusted the work suitability of some Pals: Blazamut Ryu – Kindling 3 → 4 Selyne – Handiwork 3 → 4 Knocklem – Mining 3 → 4 Cryolinx – Added Transporting

Legendary Pals are now level 60, and they can learn more powerful skills.

Increased the recovery amount of Felbat and Lovander's partner skills from 6% to 10%

Bug Fixes – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

Improved base pals so they don't get stuck as often.

Reduced the issue of players falling under the ground after fast travel.

Improved enemy pathing so they don't get stuck in walls as often.

Improved the raid algorithm and pathing to ensure that raids reach bases much more often.

Many many many other minor bug fixes.

Other – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

Added new NPCs to various locations.

Added the “Free Pal Alliance Judicator” to the Free Pal Alliance. He will now appear at their camps.

Slowed down the work speed animation of base Pals with work speed buffs. (This is a measure to prevent the processing load from increasing too much when the effect is played at high speed. This change does not affect actual work speed.)

Changed Paldeck to Palpedia to be more in line with other languages.

Soundtrack – Palworld Feybreak Update Patch Notes

Added 3 new songs to the soundtrack. If you have already purchased the game, please update the soundtrack.

Overall, that includes all the Patch Notes from the Palworld Feybreak update. We hope you enjoy the new Island, as well as arsenal of weapons at your disposal.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.