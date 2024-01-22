Things you can do in-game that Nintendo will likely never approve of.

Palworld owes a lot of its popularity today to the notoriety that it accumulated leading up to its launch. A game described by many as “Pokemon with firearms” won't exactly be a wholesome game, and Palworld delivers somewhat by allowing players to do heinous and illegal things. While the game is self-aware of it and even calls out players who engage in criminal activities, these are nonetheless activities players can take part in the game.

Butchering Pals – While it's not illegal in our real world to hunt and consume animals, it's still a bit shocking to see this happen in-game with our cute and adorable pals. There's a good reason why Pokemon beats around the bush on what the people eat in their world – it doesn't exactly make for a family-friendly product.

Butchering Humans – This shouldn't come as a shocker for many video games, but Palworld takes unaliving people to a different level. Humans in the game can also be captured using the same devices used to capture pals, and once captured, you can do everything you can do to pals to the humans you've caught. This includes butchering them with the butchering knife – a grisly thing that we hope no one actually does in-game.

Enslaving Pals and Humans – Another thing that you can do in the game is putting your pals and humans in your camp and asking them to work. Just like most survival games, gathering materials and crafting is a core part of the game and a tedious one at that. Palworld solves this tedium by automating these actions by allowing your pals (and humans you happen to capture) to do all the work. Granted, this is something that you can also do in other survival games like ARK: Survival Evolved.

Palworld takes the cake by letting you run a sweatshop filled with humans, too. But we don't recommend you do that – pals are much more efficient and useful at work than humans, anyway. Letting you build assembly lines is just the icing on the cake – truly recreating the early stages of the Industrial Revolution by putting pals in front of conveyor belts in the name of mass production.

Smuggling and Poaching – Exotic animals tend to be expensive commodities in real life, and rare pals in the game also fetch a high price. There are merchants in this game that will purchase your pals, some of them purchasable only in the Black Market. Of course, the Black Market will also take pals away from your hands for profit, and we can only hazard a guess what kind of illegal activities they do to the pals you sell to them. You can also engage in buying and selling contraband, so smuggling is something you can also do in this game.

Vandalizing and Property Damage – There are settlements in Palworld that you can also visit to engage in some trading with its inhabitants. However, you can also wreak havoc in these places and tear apart their bases. When you do this, you'll end up getting a Wanted level immediately and you'll get hunted down by the game's Pal Police until you lose them in your trail. Now, this activity is not as shocking as the ones we've mentioned above, and it says a lot when a game lets you do a lot worse than vandalizing and property damage.

Now that we've had some lighthearted fun discussing these silly stuff you can do in a video game, you can check out Palworld itself on Steam, now out on Early Access.