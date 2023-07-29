The Canal Girls take on the Reggae Girlz at the Perth Rectangular Stadium! Stay updated with the Women's World Cup series with our Panama-Jamaica odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

In their World Cup debut, Panama faced a challenging match against Brazil and suffered a tough 4-0 defeat. The CONCACAF representatives will aim to end their three-game struggle, surrendering 16 goals to Spain, Japan, and Brazil in those matches.

Jamaica's second World Cup appearance was better than their 2019 debut, where they drew with France in their group opener. The Reggae Girlz will put their 43rd ranking on display as they battle their fellow CONCACAF neighbors.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Panama-Jamaica Odds

Panama: +490

Jamaica: +145

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +162

Under 2.5 Goals: -225

How To Watch Panama vs. Jamaica

TV: Fox Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FIFA+, YouTube, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Panama Will Beat Jamaica

In their debut in the World Cup, Panama was unable to put a tight match, suffering a 4-0 defeat to Brazil. Ary Borges was the standout player for Brazil, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist, while Bia Zaneratto also contributed with a goal in the second half. Conceding 33 attempts to Brazil and with three successive defeats and a goal difference of 0-16 in their recent matches, the odds are against Ignacio Quintana's squad in the upcoming game.

While the result against Brazil was expected, it was a disappointing performance for Panama. Currently, at the bottom of the standings, Panama had a challenging start to their World Cup journey, facing a significant gap in quality compared to Brazil, the Red Tide will try to impress their fans will be hoping for a better showing in their upcoming match against familiar rivals Jamaica, who are closer in quality to Panama than Brazil. Panama will aim to emulate the unexpected success of the Philippines, a fellow World Cup debutant that surprised the hosts New Zealand.

In preparation for this more evenly-matched contest against Jamaica, Panama may switch from their defensive 5-4-1 formation to a back four, potentially benefiting 23-year-old American-born striker Riley Tanner, who could partner with Karla Riley in the attack. Despite being a young and talented team, it's Panama's first time competing in the Women's World Cup. They boast a strong defensive pedigree, having kept a clean sheet in the inter-confederation playoffs, and only have four players aged 30 or older.

Leading the way is Marta Cox, a 26-year-old star who scored in a friendly earlier this year. Cox has nine goals in 20 appearances for the national team, and Lineth Cedeno has eight goals in 15 matches for the national team. Captain Natalia Mills, Laurie Batista, Schiandra González, and Deysiré Salazar will take control in the midfield. The likes of Katherine Castillo, Yomira Pinzón, Carina Baltrip-Reyes, Hilary Jaén, and Rebeca Espinosa might get nods as starting defenders.

Why Jamaica Will Beat Panama

Contrary to expectations, Jamaica put up a strong performance and held France to a goalless draw in their opening game of the Women's World Cup. Despite dominating the match, France couldn't find the back of the net, resulting in both teams sharing the points, which was a significant achievement for Jamaica.

The spirited display by Jamaica resulted in them climbing to joint second in Group F with one point. The draw against France marked a historic moment for the Reggae Girlz as they became the first Caribbean nation to qualify for consecutive World Cups. They further added to their accomplishments by securing their first points at the World Cup with this unexpected result.

In their upcoming match against Panama, Jamaica appears to be the more established side, especially considering Panama's recent struggles. The Reggae Girls showcased an outstanding defensive effort against France, limiting them to just four shots on target. Their solid defense resulted in back-to-back clean sheets, including a 1-0 win over Morocco in their final check before the start of the tournament.

Jamaica's strong performance in the opener was in large part due to their star player, Khadija ‘Bunny' Shaw, who has an impressive track record with 56 goals in 39 international matches, including 13 goals in 10 games since 2022. Unfortunately, Jamaica will miss the presence of their talisman due to her second-minute added-time red card in the match against France.

Unfortunately, Jamaica will miss the presence of their talisman, Khadija Shaw, due to her second-minute added-time red card in the match against France. In her absence, Cheyna Matthews will lead the line, supported by Havana Solaun, who is the only Jamaican woman to have scored a World Cup goal so far, transitioning into the midfield. The team is also bolstered by 21-year-old standout Jody Brown, who has contributed 13 goals for Jamaica and played collegiate soccer at Florida State.

Final Panama-Jamaica Prediction & Pick

A tight battle will be expected from both CONCACAF nations. While Jamaica will have a changed playing style with Shaw's absence, Jamaica still plays well without their star. While both teams will be hungry for goals, a low-scoring match is expected, with the Reggae Girlz edging a bit over Las Canaleras.

Final Panama-Jamaica Prediction & Pick: Jamaica (+145), Under 2.5 goals (-225)