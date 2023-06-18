Panama and Mexico meet in the CONCACAF Nations League! Catch the CONCACAF Nations League odds series here, featuring our Panama-Mexico prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Despite a higher ball possession and greater total shots, the Panamanians were not able to capitalize on their chances in the semifinals against Canada. Goals from Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies were not matched by Panama, sending them to the third-place finals.

Mexico fought a scrappy game against the USA in the other semifinal match. Christian Pulisic bagged a brace while Ricardo Pepi scored off the bench. Mexico fired blanks throughout the game, earning numerous fouls, as well as yellow and red cards.

Here are the Panama-Mexico soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Nations League Odds: Panama-Mexico Odds

Panama: +490

Mexico: -195

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -128

How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW

Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube, Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App, TUDN App, TUDN.com,

Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Why Panama Can Beat Mexico

Panama is placed 58th in the FIFA Men's World Rankings. Los Canaleros are ranked ahead of Slovenia, Ghana, Qatar, and Northern Ireland in the standings. The Panamanians are trailing Saudi Arabia, Finland, and Bosnia & Herzegovina on the ladder.

It is notable that the Panama national team easily won their group. Opponents of Costa Rica and Martinique could not offer decent resistance to the Red Tide. Panama went to the semifinals with ten points, eight goals, no goals conceded, and four clean sheets.

However, Canada (0-2) waited there for Thomas Christiansen's charges. The Canal team conceded a goal to Jonathan David and Alfonso Davies, and at the end of the game, the Canadiens were left short-handed. Despite losing the semi-final match versus Canada, Christiansen’s boys were definitely not the weaker side. Panama had more shots (9 to 7), more shots on target (4 to 3), and more possession (52%). Cesar Blackman, Adalberto Carrasquilla, and Anibal Godoy got yellow cards while Eric Davis got a red card for violent conduct.

Panama can still be a formidable team on their day. Cecilio Waterman leads the team with eight goals despite playing just 25 times for the team. Anibal Godoy is the most-capped midfielder of the team with 125, and he has four goals to his name. Alberto Quintero is the oldest team member at 35, and he has seven goals in 129 caps. Eric Davis will be suspended for this game after being sent off in the 89th minute against Canada.

Why Mexico Can Beat Panama

Mexico is placed 15th in the FIFA Men's World Rankings. El Tri has ranked ahead of Uruguay, Colombia, Senegal, Denmark, and Japan in the standings. The Mexicans are trailing Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, USA, and Germany on the ladder.

Mexico came into the semifinals finishing as leaders of their group. In League A Group A, Mexico had a 2-2-0 record, earning eight points and scoring eight goals. Mexico had a 5-0 aggregate score and two clean sheets against Suriname, but had 1-1 and 2-2 draws against Jamaica.

During the semifinal match, despite having more possession (53%) and passes (400), Mexico got thrashed 3-0 on June 16 by the USA. The match was held at Allegiant Stadium and the US team definitely looked fresh. It’s no wonder why the Yankees won – Mexico wasted too many good opportunities in that game. The likes of Uriel Antuna, Israel Reyes, Santiago Gimenez, Edson Alvarez, and Guillermo Ochoa got yellow cards in the game. Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga also got red cards in the match.

For Mexico, things couldn't be going much worse only five games into Diego Cocca's tenure with him not being able to settle on a lineup and conceding five goals to the United States during their two games played so far. El Tri has been in a slow spiral for a while, but Cocca is hastening that while their closest rivals move further and further ahead of them.

Mexico will be playing this match without Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga. Mexico has been averaging 3.0 big chances, 19.8 total shots, and 8.0 corner kicks per game on 62% ball possession. This has resulted in eight goals and three assists in four matches played. Mexico is no slouch on defense either, averaging 10.2 tackles, 7.5 interceptions, 12.2 clearances, and 2.2 saves.

The likes of Santiago Jimenez, Raul Jimenez, and Henry Martin are going to take the burden of scoring. Orbelin Pineda, Jesus Corona, Edson Alvarez, and Hector Herrera are also going to be relied on in the midfield.

Final Panama-Mexico Prediction & Pick

Both teams were scoreless in their semifinal battles, but Mexico will take the cake in this game. Both teams can sneak at least one goal but the Mexicans will prove too much for Panama.

Final Panama-Mexico Prediction & Pick: Mexico (-195), Over 2.5 goals (+100)