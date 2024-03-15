UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura continues on the main card with a fight in the women's bantamweight division between Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson. Kianzad now has just one win in her last three fights most recently coming off a decision loss her last time out meanwhile, Chiasson is coming off a knockout loss her last time out and is making her return to the octagon after an 18-month layoff. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kianzad-Chiasson prediction and pick.
Pannie Kianzad (16-7) faces Macy Chiasson in a highly anticipated rematch. Kianzad, known for her striking prowess, aims to avenge her previous submission loss to Chiasson from their TUF 28 finale bout. record of 17-7-0, Kianzad has shown resilience, bouncing back from losses with decisive victories, most notably against Lina Lansberg and Sijara Eubanks. Since their last encounter, both fighters have evolved, with Kianzad sharpening her striking and Chiasson honing her grappling and submission skills. This fight promises to be a strategic battle, with Kianzad likely to keep the fight standing, utilizing her striking, while Chiasson may look to bring the fight to the ground, exploiting her submission capabilities. Their history and contrasting styles set the stage for an intriguing clash at UFC Vegas 88.
Macy Chiasson (8-3) set to face Pannie Kianzad in a compelling rematch at UFC Vegas 88. Chiasson, with her notable size and strength advantage in the women's bantamweight division, brings a unique set of challenges to the table. This fight presents an opportunity for Chiasson to showcase her evolved skill set and assert her dominance in the division as she looks to get back on track after her recent TKO loss to Irene Aldana this weekend at the UFC Apex.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Pannie Kianzad-Macy Chiasson Odds
Pannie Kianzad: +195
Macy Chiasson: -230
Over 2.5 rounds: -360
Under 2.5 rounds: +285
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Pannie Kianzad Will Win
Pannie Kianzad is poised for a triumphant return against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 88, leveraging her refined striking skills and tactical acumen honed from her extensive background in boxing. Kianzad's journey through the UFC has been marked by significant victories, showcasing her ability to outmaneuver opponents with precision and strategic fight IQ. Despite a previous submission loss to Chiasson, Kianzad's evolution since their first encounter cannot be overstated. Her striking accuracy and defense have seen marked improvements, as evidenced by her significant strikes landed per minute and her ability to absorb and deflect attacks.
Kianzad's resilience and adaptability, demonstrated in her wins over formidable opponents like Lina Lansberg and Sijara Eubanks, underscore her readiness for this rematch. Her ability to maintain composure under pressure and execute strategic game plans has been a key factor in her success. Furthermore, Kianzad's experience and growth since their last fight suggest she has addressed previous vulnerabilities, particularly in grappling defense, which was exploited by Chiasson in their first meeting.
Chiasson's recent performances and struggles with making weight could also play into Kianzad's favor. Kianzad's consistent performance in the bantamweight division, coupled with her striking prowess and improved grappling defense, positions her as a formidable challenge for Chiasson. This fight presents Kianzad with an opportunity to avenge her previous loss and assert her position in the division. With her sights set on victory, Kianzad's preparation, experience, and strategic approach are likely to guide her to success at UFC Vegas 88.
Why Macy Chiasson Will Win
Macy Chiasson is set to square off against Pannie Kianzad at UFC Vegas 88, and there are compelling reasons to believe Chiasson will emerge victorious. Chiasson, a TUF 28 featherweight winner, has demonstrated her versatility and finishing ability with a balanced record of knockouts and submissions. Her physical attributes, standing at 5'11” with a 72-inch reach, give her a significant advantage in both the striking and grappling departments.
Chiasson's fighting style is well-rounded, blending striking with a strong grappling base, evidenced by her brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This could be a critical factor against Kianzad, who has shown susceptibility to grappling in the past. Chiasson's previous win over Kianzad by rear-naked choke in the TUF 28 finale suggests she has the tools to exploit this once again.
Chiasson's striking, characterized by lead leg head kicks and lead hooks, could keep Kianzad at bay, while her clinch work and ground game could wear down her opponent over time. With a 50% finish rate and a penchant for first-round finishes, Chiasson has the potential to end the fight early or control the pace for a decision win.
Final Pannie Kianzad-Macy Chiasson Prediction & Pick
This is a pivotal rematch in the women's bantamweight division that could help propel each fighter up the bantamweight rankings. But it will be Chiasson's size, well-rounded skill set, and ability to finish fights, combined with her track record of bouncing back from setbacks, position her as a formidable opponent for Kianzad at UFC Vegas 88 and have her get back track.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Pannie Kianzad-Macy Chiasson Prediction & Pick: Macy Chiasson (-230), Over 2.5 Rounds (-360)