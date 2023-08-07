Carolina Panthers training camp has been all about rookie quarterback Bryce Young and how quickly he is picking up the responsibilities of being an NFL quarterback. Adam Thielen will be one of Young's weapons this year, and he has some high praise for the rookie quarterback as well, via The Pat McAfee Show.

"At the end of the day you can just tell that Bryce Young loves the game of football.. He's talking about protections like he's been in the league for 15 years and it's been really cool to work with him" ~ @athielen19 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RRXc6rsNUZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 7, 2023

“You can just tell that he [Bryce Young] loves the game of football…but he loves the game of football, he truly does…he's talking about protections like he's been playing in the game for 15 years…adding a piece like him to this team has been huge.”

Adam Thielen emphasizes that Bryce Young has come in and carried himself like anything but a rookie quarterback, doing things that one would expect from a 15-year veteran. This is huge praise for Young that Panthers fans are going to love to hear.

In terms of the situation around him, Bryce Young could not have been drafted into better circumstances than where he is now with the Panthers. He has an offense that is loaded with veteran talent from Thielen to Miles Sanders, to DJ Chark and Hayden Hurst. Not to mention, Young joins highly respected Frank Reich in their respective first years in Carolina, so the quarterback and head coach can truly grow together and build the culture that they want.

Panthers fans have to be really excited for the upcoming season and the opportunity watch Young at quarterback during the 2023 NFL season. If he plays as well as guys like Thielen say he can, then the Panthers certainly got themselves a franchise quarterback.