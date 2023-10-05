The Carolina Panthers have had a rough start to the 2023 NFL season, with an 0-4 record and an offense that has struggled to find its footing. Much of the blame has been placed on rookie quarterback Bryce Young, but is he really the problem? In this article, we will explore why head coach Frank Reich's questionable play-calling is holding Young back and preventing the Panthers from reaching their full potential.

The Carolina Panthers' season so far

The Panthers' 2023 NFL season has undeniably been a challenging one, marked by a series of disappointing performances. The team's win-loss record stands at an unfortunate 0-4, putting them at the bottom of their division. Only the Panthers and Chicago Bears remain winless in 2023. Fans and analysts alike have been left puzzled as they try to unravel the reasons behind this subpar start.

One of the primary concerns plaguing the Panthers has been their lackluster offense. Scoring a mere 13 points in their most recent game against the Minnesota Vikings is indicative of their struggles. The team's offensive line has had trouble protecting their rookie quarterback, Bryce Young, and establishing a consistent running game. These issues have resulted in drives stalling prematurely, limiting their ability to put points on the board.

The spotlight has naturally fallen on Bryce Young, the highly touted No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Expectations were sky-high for the young signal-caller, but he has yet to live up to the immense hype. Young's stats through the first four games have been underwhelming. He has had just four touchdown passes and four interceptions. His decision-making under pressure and ability to read defenses have come under scrutiny. These have raised questions about whether he is truly ready for the NFL's demands.

This play encapsulates Bryce Young’s lack of trust in his surroundings. Predetermined that this Sluggo from Theilen would not work/would not have time to develop and goes into creation mode from a clean pocket. This is NFL open if he hangs in there a second longer. pic.twitter.com/NK78dOnA5t — Colesen Sheaffer (@slaw_fb) October 4, 2023

Not Just Young

However, it's crucial to recognize that the Panthers' struggles extend beyond just Bryce Young. Football is a team sport, and Carolina's issues cannot be solely attributed to the rookie quarterback. The offensive line has struggled with pass protection, leaving Young vulnerable to opposing defenses. Receivers have had their share of dropped passes, further compounding the offensive woes. Additionally, the defense has also faced challenges. They have had difficulty stopping opponents from scoring in crucial moments.

Head coach Frank Reich and his coaching staff are also facing increased pressure to find solutions and turn the season around. Adjustments in offensive schemes, improved protection for Bryce Young, and bolstering the defense are all areas that need urgent attention. That's if the Panthers hope to salvage their 2023 campaign. Sure, the team's record is disheartening. Still, there is time for a turnaround. Of course, fans hope for a resurgence in the coming weeks to put their season back on track.

Here we will look at why Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is holding Bryce Young back with questionable play-calling.

Play-calling Problems

One of the main reasons why Young has struggled in his first four games is due to Reich's questionable play-calling. Reich, who is also the team's offensive coordinator, has been criticized for his conservative approach and lack of creativity on offense. The Panthers have been relying heavily on the run game. This has been ineffective due to poor offensive line play and a lack of depth at the running back position. This has put a lot of pressure on Young to make plays with his arm. However, Reich's play-calling has not given him many opportunities to do so.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Reich's play-calling has also been criticized for its predictability. Opposing defenses have been able to anticipate the Panthers' plays. This has made it difficult for Young to find open receivers. Reich's reluctance to take risks and push the ball downfield has also been a factor in the Panthers' offensive struggles. Young has shown flashes of brilliance with his arm and his legs. However, Reich's conservative approach has prevented him from fully showcasing his talents.

Big Blunder

During Sunday's game, the Panthers' head coach, Frank Reich, made a notable blunder. In the aftermath of their frustrating 21-13 defeat to the Vikings in Week 4, Reich openly acknowledged his astonishing mistake. This error occurred in the second quarter when he called a play intended for wide receiver Adam Thielen. As it turned out, though, Thielen was not on the field at the time.

“I called a play for Thielen,” he confessed. “Then, I realized he wasn't on the field, and it took me a bit too long to grasp that fact. The play was designed exclusively for Thielen, so I had to change the call, leading to the timeout we had to use.”

Similar to their previous games, especially those with rookie Bryce Young at the helm, the Panthers encountered difficulties with their play calls throughout the game. As in their previous outings, Young incurred a penalty for delaying the game.

Interestingly, Reich faced challenges even when utilizing timeouts. Approaching Vikings territory with two timeouts remaining as the first half concluded, the Panthers inadvertently allowed 22 seconds of game time to elapse after a completion to wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. This blunder left them with only 12 seconds on the clock at the Minnesota 41-yard line.

Consequently, as Reich emphasized in his postgame press conference, it's time to prioritize actions over words. However, enhancing communication could certainly be beneficial.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Carolina Panthers' offensive struggles cannot be solely attributed to Bryce Young. Yes, the rookie quarterback has had his share of struggles. However, Frank Reich's questionable play-calling has been a major factor in the team's 0-4 start. Reich's conservative approach and lack of creativity on offense have prevented Young from fully showcasing his talents. These have made it difficult for the Panthers to move the ball downfield. If the Panthers hope to turn their season around, they will need to make some changes on offense, starting with Reich's play-calling.