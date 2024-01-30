The Panthers have found their new OC

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly planning to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach Brad Idzik as their offensive coordinator under head coach Dave Canales, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

This move was very much anticipated from the Panthers once they hired Dave Canales, as Brad Idzik followed Canales to the Buccaneers, and Canales' family stayed with Idzik, who already had a home in Tampa Bay, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. Mike Evans was also very complimentary of what Idzik and Canales did together to help him elevate his game in a new system for the Buccaneers.

The Panthers clearly did background work on the work that Canales and Idzik did with the Buccaneers, and are hoping that they can work their magic on quarterback Bryce Young, who struggled mightily in his rookie season. The Panthers have a lot invested in Bryce Young, as they gave up a large haul to trade up to the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select him.

It will be interesting to see what Canales and Idzik can do with the Panthers. Young is the priority, but if the performance is better from the team overall, it would be a sign for optimism in the future, as the team struggled so much last year. It is clear that the two have a relationship, and continuity could be helpful heading into the spring and next season overall.

The Panthers hope they can turn the corner with a new head coach, and one of the biggest components of Canales' staff is now known.