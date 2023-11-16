Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns is out of concussion protocol and ready to play in Week 11 against the Cowboys.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns was a full participant in practice on Thursday and has cleared concussion protocol, according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.

Brian Burns was full again today and I was told he’s out of concussion protocol. But TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) and CB CJ Henderson (concussion) didn’t work. TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) was also held out of prax. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 16, 2023

Panthers receive good news on Brian Burns

Burns, 25, has five sacks through eight games this season for the Panthers. Burns was in doubt for Week 11, but being a full participant at practice on Thursday and clearing concussion protocol should put him on track to play against the Cowboys this week.

Carolina will be heavy underdogs in the game against the Cowboys, but having their best pass rusher active is a boost to the Panthers' chances in this one. Burns is considered one of the most destructive edge rushers in the league, and should be able to put pressure on Dak Prescott, who has been on fire over the last two weeks.

Burns has reached the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons for the Panthers and is the team's best player. While Burns has been involved in multiple trade rumors over the years, Carolina has held tight to their defensive anchor. The Panthers currently have the league's worst record at 1-8, and owe next year's first-round pick to the Chicago Bears.

The Panthers have a lot of injury uncertainty heading into Week 11 against the Cowboys. Hayden Hurst and CJ Henderson may not play with concussions, while Bryce Young was added to the injury report for this week as well. Young is expected to play with a thigh injury, but late-week injury additions are always worth keeping an eye on.

For now, it looks like Burns will suit up, but we'll provide further injury updates for the Panthers star as they become available later in the week.