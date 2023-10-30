While the Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the season in Week 8, they still sit at just 1-6 on the season. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, many pundits have questioned whether the Panthers would trade star linebacker Brian Burns.

Alongside Carolina's record and lack of draft capital due to their Bryce Young trade, Burns is set to be a free agent this offseason. Thus far, the Panthers have been unable to come to a resolution on a long-term contract. Burns has heard all the trade buzz but is trying to clear out the noise ahead of the deadline, via Nick Carboni of WCNC.

“This trade stuff has been going on for three years. I stand with God, I'm good,” Burns said. “I've never switched up. Trade rumors are rumors. I'm doing a better job of separating everything and letting go of what you can't control.”

Burns has been a dominant force for the Panthers since being selected by Carolina in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over 71 games, of which 58 he started, Burns racked up 217 tackles, 87 quarterback hits, 43 sacks and eight forced fumbles. He has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.

At just 25-years-old, the Panthers could make one last effort to retain Brian Burns, rather than trade him. However, with that proving so far unlikely, a trade might be their best option. Burns is used to hearing his name in rumors come the NFL deadline. However Carolina chooses to proceed this time around, Burns will be ready.