Panthers QB Bryce Young has landed on the injury report with a thigh issue but it isn't expected to be serious.

The Carolina Panthers' brutal 1-8 season isn't getting any better after an ugly Thursday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 10. Frank Reich has taken over offensive play-calling duties once again in hopes of sparking something. And, now Bryce Young has popped up on the injury report, although he was a full participant in practice and it doesn't appear serious, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

‘Bryce Young added to Panthers’ injury report with a thigh injury. He was a full participant and it’s not considered serious.'

The Panthers have had a disastrous season and began 0-6 before finally getting a win over the Houston Texans in Week 8. But, back-to-back losses against the Indianapolis Colts and the Bears have not been good.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has yet to get any sort of momentum going. He has thrown for just 1,560 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games, so there is certainly more to be desired, especially after the massive package the Panthers gave up to move up to No. 1.

Young missed the game at the end of September against the Seattle Seahawks, and Andy Dalton got the start and threw for 361 yards with a pair of scores in a huge effort, so he would be the starter if Young were to miss the game.

But, as Person notes, Young's injury isn't considered to be serious, although it will definitely be something to monitor ahead of the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys.