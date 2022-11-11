Published November 11, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers are rolling with P.J. Walker under center for the time being. Still, Baker Mayfield is showing plenty of excitement for his squad, especially after a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

As the Panthers’ field-goal unit left the field with 10 seconds left in their 25-15 win over their division rival, Mayfield greeted them with high fives and headbutts. Thankfully, he didn’t end up like Brian Cushing when the former Houston Texans linebacker gave a headbutt without a helmet.

Baker Mayfield out here headbutting his teammates without a helmet on. Al Michaels: "Good way to wind up in concussion protocol even thought you don't get in the game."

pic.twitter.com/8n2LOEbVof — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2022

Mayfield couldn’t cut it as the Panthers’ starter and the team is now going in a different direction. Mayfield is still staying ready, as Walker has not lit up the opponents he has faced and was benched in last week’s game for Mayfield. Against the Falcons, though, he did enough to get Carolina a key win at home.

Walker recorded 108 passing yards while completing 10 of his 16 pass attempts. D’Onta Foreman led the way with 130 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Panthers offense got Eddy Pineiro in field-goal range numerous times, resulting in four field goals, while the Falcons offense got shut down thanks to 11 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits by Carolina.

The Panthers are now 2-3 with interim head coach Steve Wilks and 3-7 on the season after taking down one of the teams ahead of them in the NFC South standings.