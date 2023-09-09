Brian Burns had previously been involved in a contract holdout with the Carolina Panthers. Burns has since returned to practice with the regular season right around the corner. On Saturday, Panthers fans received a major update on Burns' contract situation and his potential status for Sunday's game, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“The Carolina Panthers and pass rusher Brian Burns are not expected to reach a deal before Sunday’s game vs. Atlanta, per sources. After returning to practice this week amid the contract dispute, the expectation is Burns plays vs. Falcons barring surprise,” Fowler reported.

This isn't the best news for Burns, but it is optimistic for Carolina. Obviously, the Panthers would have probably preferred to get a contract completed so it wouldn't be a distraction during the season. At the very least, it appears Burns will play despite the situation. There still is a chance the Panthers and Burns work something out, but Fowler's report suggests it isn't likely.

Brian Burns, 25, has been in the NFL since 2019 and established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the league. He made his first Pro Bowl team in 2021 and followed that up with another selection in 2022. He's steadily improved in each season as displayed by his sack totals.

He recorded 7.5 sacks during his rookie campaign. In 2020 and 2021, Burns tallied 9.5 sacks. He took another step forward in 2022 with the Panthers, finishing with a career-high 12.5 sacks. If the trend continues, 2023 could be a very special season for him. However, the uncertain contract situation could become a distraction for Burns and the Panthers.

It will be something to monitor without question.