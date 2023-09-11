Although the Carolina Panthers were handed a decisive, 24-10 loss by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, there were some positives fans could glean from the first game of the season. Brian Burns, in particular, was a consistent nuisance to the opposing offense.

The fifth-year linebacker recorded seven total tackles, one-and-a-half sacks and a tackle for loss. Even more impressive than the strong effort itself, though, was that it came in the midst of an ongoing contract conflict between him and the Panthers. Drama can sometimes interfere with the football product, so Burns' compartmentalization is noteworthy.

He explained his mindset heading into the Week 1 road matchup. “I am just trying to take the next step in my game, and I want to dominate,’’ the two-time Pro Bowl selection told ESPN's David Newton. “Coming into the first quarter, that is all that was on my mind — and that was to dominate.’’

While Burns was not enough to defeat the Falcons, head coach Frank Reich must appreciate the safety net the 25-year-old provides for his team. An imposing defense is crucial with rookie Bryce Young finding his NFL bearings.

Negotiations remain stagnant between Brian Burns and Carolina. He missed multiple practices in the week leading up to the new season but was determined to show up when it mattered most. The former first-round pick tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss last season and is clearly looking to cash in.

Burns has not allowed himself to be completely swept up by his contract situation, however. Instead of complaining, he deferred to a higher power.

“I spent a lot of time with myself,’’ Burns said. “I cut off the world for one important minute. I had some great advice from my friend [Panthers linebacker] Justin Houston; he gave me some great advice. Just cut off the world, and I talked to God. So that's what I did. And I played… God's got his hands on me. He can protect me. I'm playing.”

The Panthers hope to be emboldened by his supreme level of focus when they battle the New Orleans Saints in their home opener next Monday night.