It remains uncertain what the Carolina Panthers will do with their No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. What’s close to 100% sure is that they will be spending that pick on a quarterback. Whether it’s going to be Alabama Crimson Tide product Bryce Young or CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes is still up for debate. It’s still too close to call at the moment, with even sportsbooks like FanDuel giving identical odds for Young and Stroud to become the No. 1 overall pick this year.

FanDuel Sportsbook have now officially moved the line on Bryce Young for the #Panthers' pick at No. 1. C.J. Stroud: -115

Bryce Young: -115

Anthony Richardson: +2000

Will Levis: +6000 — Dean Jones (@DeanJones_) April 10, 2023

Bryce Young’s recent visit with the Panthers must have also influenced the line movement on the odds of his odds to be selected by Carolina. The belief is that Young would have been the outright favorite to be selected first overall if it weren’t for his size. At just 5-10, 204 pounds, some have their doubts on whether Bryce Young would be able to handle the chores under center as effectively as he used to when he was with the Crimson Tide. As for his talents and skills, most scouts are on the same page, impressed with his ability to perform under pressure and deliver neat throws downfield.

CJ Stroud is not too shabby either, plus he’s 6-3 with a 214-pound frame. He is viewed as an accurate passer and an elite operator in the pocket.

The Panthers added veteran Andy Dalton to their quarterback room in the offseason, but he’s clearly not going to be a long-term solution to the QB instability in Carolina. Either Bryce Young or CJ Stroud could be that answer.